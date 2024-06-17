Hyo-jin Seong and Jin-hwan Jeong, Combined Master’s and Ph.D. Students at DGIST, Won a Gold Award from a World-renowned Society

□ Hyo-jin Seong and Jin-hwan Jeong, combined Master’s and Ph.D. students, from the joint research team of Professors Jae-seok Yoo and Jeong-ho Hyeon of DGIST (President Kunwoo Lee) won the Young Investigator Award (YIA) Gold at the Asian Federation of Societies for Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology 2024 (AFSUMB 2024), one of the world's most prestigious societies for ultrasound imaging in medicine.

□ The award ceremony was held at the international ultrasound symposium of COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 11. Hyo-jin Seong and Jin-hwan Jeong, from the research team of Professors Jae-seok Yoo and Jeong-Ho Hyeon, won the YIA Gold Award. The YIA is given to the three most outstanding presenters out of eight pre-selected presenters.

□ Hyo-jin Seong and Jin-hwan Jeong's winning research paper introduced a technology that could contribute significantly to the future of brain diagnostic ultrasound. Their research focused on solving the problem of large data transmission required by conventional ultrasound technology. By applying the sub-Nyquist sampling technique, a data detection technique, the research team achieved high-speed brain ultrasound imaging while significantly and efficiently reducing data.

□ Conventional ultra-fast brain ultrasound technology requires a very large amount of data to be processed, which makes it difficult to use in real time. However, Seong and Jeong solved this problem by developing a method that reduces data as much as possible while still recovering the original signal. This approach opens up the possibility of observing brain activity in real time safely and non-invasively. This research was highly praised for its innovative data processing technique and its great potential for diagnosing and treating brain diseases in the future, and it led to the two students winning the Gold Award.

□ "We are honored to be recognized for our research on an international stage," said Supervising Professors Jae-seok Yoo and Jeong-ho Hyeon. "We will continue our research to contribute to the diagnosis and treatment of brain diseases."

□ The Asian Federation of Societies for Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology (AFSUMB) is Asia's leading society in the field of ultrasound imaging in medicine and is highly recognized worldwide. The Young Investigator Award (YIA) is given to young researchers who have made outstanding academic contributions, and this gold award is an international recognition of DGIST's research excellence. This research is currently being prepared for publication in a journal.