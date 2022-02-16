Identity Week Asia 2022

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing global region for the identity market, proving itself to be one of the world’s major identity hubs driving innovation and development.

Identity Week Asia provides a platform where global experts, industry leaders and businesses come together to share insights, ideas and technology to tackle the significant challenges facing the identity ecosystem. Driven by the continued global pandemic and by the number of developing economies in this region, Asia Pacific has seen a huge demand in digital identity solutions and security to curtail digital fraud and cyberattacks.

The Asia Pacific digital identity solutions market will grow by 21% annually with a total addressable market cap of $148.74 billion over 2020-2030. The cybersecurity market was valued at USD 30.45 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3% between 2021 - 2026.

Held over two jam-packed days, hear from more than 100 world-renowned industry experts as they discuss market developments and threats, cutting-edge technologies and their convergence.

