Information Security Summit (IS Summit)

Themed “Security Transformation for the Next Normal – Evolution of Risk Management and Data Protection in a Post Pandemic World”, the 2-day Summit will focus on how the enterprises can transform their security successfully under the cyber security challenges and the escalating cyber threats for the next normal.

Jointly organised by the Hong Kong Productivity Council and leading information security organisations in Hong Kong, Information Security Summit (IS Summit) is the flagship cyber security summit in Hong Kong, with the aim to provide participants with the latest information security trends and developments.

From 09 Mar 2022
Until 10 Mar 2022
Hong Kong
China
