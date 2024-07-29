International Conference on Advanced Robotics and Intelligent Systems (ARIS & NCAR 2024)

International Conference on Advanced Robotics and Intelligent Systems (ARIS & NCAR 2024) serves as an innovation-driven catalyst for global dialogues in advancing science and technology spanning over 40 topics. To navigate the landscape of science and technology, the conference highlights interdisciplinary faculty interactions and promotes transnational research collaborations to map out cutting-edge scientific ecosystems of future in the ever-evolving world. The conference would be held from August 22 to 24, 2024 at National Taiwan University (NTU) in Taiwan.

As Director of All Vista Healthcare Center and NTU Center for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics, Prof. Li-Chen Fu will deliver a plenary speech entitled Cognitive Robotics: Enhancing Interactive Capabilities of Social Robots with Biological Cognition. As technology rapidly evolves in the field of artificial intelligence, drawing inspiration from the study of biological cognition to enhance social robots towards achieving human-like cognitive abilities has emerged as a prominent research topic. This signature talk introduces the concept of cognitive robotics, delving into its emulation of various facets of human cognitive processes. 

A vast array of topics includes:

1. Algorithms and Data Structures; 2. Artificial Intelligence; 3. Autonomous Vehicle Systems;

4. Behavior Control; 5. Brain-Machine Interface; 6. Cognitive Robot

7. Collaborative Robots; 8. Cyber-Physical Systems; 9. Design Optimization

10. Digital Twin; 11. Education Robot; 12. Embedded Robot

13. Entertainment Robot; 14. Fuzzy System and Applications; 15. Genetic Algorithms

16. Green Production Systems; 17. Haptics and Teleoperation; 18. Human-Centered Design

19. Human-Centered Transportation; 20. Human-Computer Interaction; 21. Human-Machine Interaction

22. Human-Robot Interaction; 23. Humanoid Robot; 24. Industrial Robot

25. Inspection Robot; 26. Learning in Control Systems; 27. Manufacturing with Robots

28. Transportation Systems; 29. Vehicle Systems; 30. Medical Robot

31. Mobile Robot; 32. Modeling and Mathematical Models; 33. Neural Networks

34. Perception for Robotics; 35. Security Robot; 36. Sensor Fusion

37. Service Robot; 38. Soccer Robot; 39. Social Robot

40. Soft Robotics; 41. Swarm Intelligence; 42. System Integration Technology

For further information about ARIS & NCAR, please visit the website at https://aris2024.info/

From 22 Aug 2024
Until 24 Aug 2024
National Taiwan University
Taipei
Taiwan
22 Aug 2024
