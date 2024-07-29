As Director of All Vista Healthcare Center and NTU Center for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics, Prof. Li-Chen Fu will deliver a plenary speech entitled Cognitive Robotics: Enhancing Interactive Capabilities of Social Robots with Biological Cognition. As technology rapidly evolves in the field of artificial intelligence, drawing inspiration from the study of biological cognition to enhance social robots towards achieving human-like cognitive abilities has emerged as a prominent research topic. This signature talk introduces the concept of cognitive robotics, delving into its emulation of various facets of human cognitive processes.
International Conference on Advanced Robotics and Intelligent Systems (ARIS & NCAR 2024)
International Conference on Advanced Robotics and Intelligent Systems (ARIS & NCAR 2024) serves as an innovation-driven catalyst for global dialogues in advancing science and technology spanning over 40 topics. To navigate the landscape of science and technology, the conference highlights interdisciplinary faculty interactions and promotes transnational research collaborations to map out cutting-edge scientific ecosystems of future in the ever-evolving world. The conference would be held from August 22 to 24, 2024 at National Taiwan University (NTU) in Taiwan.
A vast array of topics includes:
1. Algorithms and Data Structures; 2. Artificial Intelligence; 3. Autonomous Vehicle Systems;
4. Behavior Control; 5. Brain-Machine Interface; 6. Cognitive Robot
7. Collaborative Robots; 8. Cyber-Physical Systems; 9. Design Optimization
10. Digital Twin; 11. Education Robot; 12. Embedded Robot
13. Entertainment Robot; 14. Fuzzy System and Applications; 15. Genetic Algorithms
16. Green Production Systems; 17. Haptics and Teleoperation; 18. Human-Centered Design
19. Human-Centered Transportation; 20. Human-Computer Interaction; 21. Human-Machine Interaction
22. Human-Robot Interaction; 23. Humanoid Robot; 24. Industrial Robot
25. Inspection Robot; 26. Learning in Control Systems; 27. Manufacturing with Robots
28. Transportation Systems; 29. Vehicle Systems; 30. Medical Robot
31. Mobile Robot; 32. Modeling and Mathematical Models; 33. Neural Networks
34. Perception for Robotics; 35. Security Robot; 36. Sensor Fusion
37. Service Robot; 38. Soccer Robot; 39. Social Robot
40. Soft Robotics; 41. Swarm Intelligence; 42. System Integration Technology