International Conference on Advanced Robotics and Intelligent Systems (ARIS & NCAR 2024)

As Director of All Vista Healthcare Center and NTU Center for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics, Prof. Li-Chen Fu will deliver a plenary speech entitled Cognitive Robotics: Enhancing Interactive Capabilities of Social Robots with Biological Cognition. As technology rapidly evolves in the field of artificial intelligence, drawing inspiration from the study of biological cognition to enhance social robots towards achieving human-like cognitive abilities has emerged as a prominent research topic. This signature talk introduces the concept of cognitive robotics, delving into its emulation of various facets of human cognitive processes.