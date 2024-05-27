International study reveals surprising twist in how diabetes drugs help the heart

• International study, led by researchers in Singapore and Germany, unveils unexpected mechanisms of SGLT2 inhibitors, challenging the assumption that their beneficial, organ-protective effects stem from a diuretic effect. • Insights suggest the drugs, which have been developed to treat diabetes but are meanwhile widely used for chronic kidney disease and heart failure, trigger ancient and highly conserved evolutionary survival signals that may also contribute to longer healthspans.
iStock: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen