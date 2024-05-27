International study reveals surprising twist in how diabetes drugs help the heart

• International study, led by researchers in Singapore and Germany, unveils unexpected mechanisms of SGLT2 inhibitors, challenging the assumption that their beneficial, organ-protective effects stem from a diuretic effect. • Insights suggest the drugs, which have been developed to treat diabetes but are meanwhile widely used for chronic kidney disease and heart failure, trigger ancient and highly conserved evolutionary survival signals that may also contribute to longer healthspans.
iStock: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Published: 27 May 2024

Institution:
Duke-NUS Medical School

Contact details:

Duke-NUS Communications

Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore 8 College Road, Level 6 Singapore 169857

[email protected]
+65 6516 2585
Country: 
Singapore
Journal:
Journal of the American College of Cardiology
News topics: 
Health
Academic discipline: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Content type: 
Research Highlights
Website: 
Duke-NUS Medical School
Reference: 

Marton A, Saffari SE, Rauh M, et al. Water Conservation Overrides Osmotic Diuresis During SGLT2 Inhibition in Patients With Heart Failure. JACC. 2024; doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2024.02.020