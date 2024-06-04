Invisible Tech – Enhancing audio immersion with CityUHK inventor

HK Tech 300, an innovation and entrepreneurship programme at CityUHK, is designed to support CityU students, alumni and researchers who are interested in starting their own business. It is also open to other young people who are eligible to participate in the programme by applying patented CityUHK technology in innovative products or solutions. Invisible Tech is one of the start-ups that has been invested in and nurtured by the HK Tech 300 Angel Fund.

Knowledge transfer from the inventor

Invisible Tech started as a final-year university project by the founding members. They carried out extensive testing to determine the effect of different materials on the reflection of the audio signal, using their own acoustic algorithms and sound field emitting structures. This was done in consideration of the space of the venue, among other factors, to create a recycled acoustic sound system that adheres to “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) standards by using recycled wood.

During their participation in HK Tech 300, the team searched the intellectual property database of CityUHK and identified a sound-related patent that was deemed suitable for application in their products. Mr Henry Cheung Ngai-hang, one of the co-founders of Invisible Tech, recalled, “This patented technology provides a spatial audio experience and enhances the immersive audio experience of the listener through the application of a two-channel audio system.” In addition to the traditional stereo sound effect, which allows the listener to hear the left and right direction of the sound, spatial audio allows the user to feel the distance and height of the sound, thus creating a three-dimensional sound effect. HK Tech 300 introduce the team to the inventor of the technology, Professor Peter Tsang Wai-ming.

Adapting research to meet market needs

Professor Tsang, a retired professor from the Department of Electrical Engineering at CityUHK, has specialised in digital audio research for many years. “There is a slight difference between the left and right ears when listening to sound,” he explained. “If we can recreate this ‘difference’, the brain can receive stereo sound as if it were present. My research and design is based on this technology.”