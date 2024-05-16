ITEX 2024: Transforming Malaysia into a High-Tech Nation

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 MAY 2024 – The stage is set, and the countdown has begun. ITEX 2024 opens its doors on 16 and 17 May to herald a new era of creativity, ingenuity and technological advancements at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

This year, the exhibition held in conjunction with the World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE), including the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE), promises an unparalleled showcase of ground breaking inventions and cutting-edge technologies from 15 countries and regions.

ITEX 2024 exemplifies Malaysia’s commitment to harnessing the power of innovation to drive economic growth and societal progress. This year, visionaries, innovators and investors will converge to explore the boundless possibilities of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

ITEX 2024 also presents opportunities for startups, corporates and research institutions to garner the attention of investors and venture capitalists. It is the ideal platform to realise the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (MOSTI) vision to position Malaysia as the preferred regional Venture Capital hub by 2030, with close to 700 inventions spanning 25 classifications from Artificial Intelligence (AI), agriculture, automation, biotechnology, medical and more. This year ITEX details inventions built on AI platform, paving the way for the future of technology.

A key thrust towards realising the Malaysian Venture Capital Roadmap (MVCR) is to nurture startups from the beginning, creating a funnel to get more unicorns for the nation. ITEX is ground zero for early-stage groundbreaking innovations poised for commercialisation.

At the Opening Ceremony, MINDS President and Joint Organiser of ITEX, Academician Tan Sri Emeritus Professor Datuk Augustine S.H. Ong said: “ITEX has been a catalyst, shaping and defining the careers of inventors, researchers and scientists. It has provided them with a platform to showcase their innovations and ultimately paving the way for them to be discovered by investors and buyers to their inventions into reality”.

With 80% inventions featured at ITEX already on the road to commercial success, it presents a golden pportunity for investors and venture capitalists to invest in early-stage startups, developing the nation’s funnel for more hi-tech and digital companies to drive towards the status of high-tech nation.

Meanwhile, MOSTI Minister and ITEX Patron YB Tuan Chang Lih Kang said: “ITEX will be an excellent platform to introduce new innovations of which industry professional can network, build partnerships and share experiences.”

With inventions presenting innovators as young as 6 years old, WYIE, AYIE and MYIE celebrate the ingenuity and creativity of tomorrow’s leaders, laying the groundwork for Malaysia’s future as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Let us remember the importance of nurturing the next generation as ITEX serves as a beacon of hope for our future, cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the bright minds of tomorrow” YB Tuan Chang Lih Kang added.

As Malaysia charts its course towards becoming a high-tech, high-income nation, initiatives like ITEX 2024 play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of its economic development. By fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration, Malaysia is poised to unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable growth, and enhance the well-being of its citizens.

Other key events and highlights at ITEX 2024 include:

• TechTalk – featuring talks by industry experts on the latest in the technology world

• Pitch4Fund – comprising pitching sessions that match inventors with potential funders, opening possibilities of breaking a new product into the market

Visit ITEX 2024 to explore the future of innovation, investment and collaboration. For more information and to register to visit, please log-on to www.itex.com.my

Chinese Translations

