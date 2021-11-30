ITEX'21 Curates a Broader Eco-system through a Hybrid Exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 November 2021 — The International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is moving into the hybrid model of an online and physical exhibition, presenting participants with an enriched eco-system and periphery terrain.

This year, ITEX exemplifies its theme ‘3R – RESET, REINVENT, REIMAGINE’ by employing a hybrid model which is expected to open up the marketplace, maximising potential reach between inventors and innovators with Investors, Venture Capitalists and other stakeholders.

The exhibition features an enhanced program with live and on-demand webinars, talks and forums featuring high quality speakers, exhibitors’ exhibition stand and multiple matchmaking and networking offerings in an event engagement platform that will keep the invention and technology community connected and engaged despite the travel challenges.

“It is even more important now in this pandemic, to continue to invent and innovate to ensure humankind progresses and perseveres in a new normal. Technology and invention will keep us moving forward as an advanced community and ITEX plays an important role creating the right eco-systems to harbour this,” said YBhg Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine S. H. Ong, the founding President of MINDS and Joint Organiser of ITEX.

ITEX 2021 offers a space for visitors to upskill, learn and be inspired by inventions and the creative use of technology on display. It is a professional marketplace to seek innovative, ESG-compliant inventions to meet industrial needs, improve quality of life and products for road to commercialisation. Last year, about 30% of the visitors attended ITEX Online to analyse alternative products, with at least 75% of the visitors rating the novelty of the exhibition products as excellent.

“The inventions featured from across the region allow funders to directly address their interest with the inventors. ITEX 2021 will host physical Q&A sessions as well as virtual sessions for funders or inventors who are unable to attend the on-site exhibition,” explained C.I.S President Dato’ Vincent Lim.

Apart from professional inventions, the World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE) is also held concurrently with ITEX, incorporating the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and the Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE). This is a much-anticipated event open to local and regional school students who have over the years, presented many innovative ideas. The AYIE and MYIE competitions are open to students below the age of 20 and aims to inspire an increased participation in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education segment.

Another highpoint at ITEX is the Invention and Design Competition, open to all participating inventors. It presents a platform for them to gain recognition for their inventions on a national and international stage.

This year, an additional proponent in the competition is the inclusion of a category for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) participants. Supporting the national agenda to advance the TVET sector, this award category will also motivate the technical skills participants to continue to invent and provide them with an avenue to present their ideas and inventions to an international market.

Other key events and highlights at ITEX 2021 include:

TechTalk – featuring talks by industry experts on the latest in the technology world

– featuring talks by industry experts on the latest in the technology world Pitch4Fund – comprising pitching sessions that match inventors with potential funders, opening possibilities of breaking a new product into the market

– comprising pitching sessions that match inventors with potential funders, opening possibilities of breaking a new product into the market Young Inventor Showcase – a platform for students of local and international schools to showcase their ingenious creations

Since its inception in 1989, ITEX has been organised annually in Kuala Lumpur and has grown to become the region’s leading exhibition for aspiring inventors in various categories to showcase their new inventions, technologies and products, ultimately to attract investors to commercialise their creations.

Last year, amidst the global pandemic, ITEX Online went live, attracting over 5,000 viewers from 37 countries, a testament to the convenience and connectivity offered by a borderless invention platform. The emergence of ITEX 2020 as an online exhibition developed a community of inventors and a virtual sourcing marketplace for commercialisation, creating a new market, as 31% of the viewers were attending ITEX for the first time. Most of the visitors were from academic, research and corporate sector, while about 23% were entrepreneurs, manufacturers and investors.

The Online edition of ITEX, initially planned as an option to overcome the worldwide travel restrictions due to the pandemic, occasioned a broader the market, attracting inventors and innovations from Australia, Canada, Croatia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam, apart from Malaysia.

ITEX is jointly organised by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) and C.I.S Network Sdn Bhd (C.I.S).

*****END****

For media enquiries, kindly contact:-

Ms Wye Ling Lim – Senior Manager

C.I.S Network Sdn Bhd (C.I.S)

[email protected]

+6012 928 3233

Chinese Translations

Dato’ Vincent Lim - 拿督林烨成

C.I.S NETWORK SDN BHD - C.I.S NETWORK私人有限公司

International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) - 发明、创新及科技国际展

Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) - 大马发明与科技协会

Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine S.H. Ong - 丹斯里王顺福博士

About ITEX

The International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is an annual exhibition which features the best innovations from Asia and beyond. Initiated by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) in 1989 as MINDEX, today ITEX is the region’s leading exhibition to showcase new inventions, technologies and products, targeted at securing investment, manufacturing and commercialisation prospects and partners. The exhibition features inventions across more than twenty categories related to innovation or technology. ITEX is Malaysia’s longest-running invention, innovation and technology exhibition.

The World Young Inventors Exhibition (WYIE), incorporating the Asian Young Inventors Exhibition (AYIE) and the Malaysian Young Inventors Exhibition (MYIE) are held concurrently at ITEX. This component aims to encourage STEM education among primary and secondary school students.

About C.I.S

C.I.S is an established regional trade and lifestyle exhibition organiser based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Formed in 1994, the company has built a strong reputation for organising trade and lifestyle exhibitions in Malaysia and Indonesia.

C.I.S — the acronym of its name stems from Concept, Innovation and Strategy. Its vision is to deliver its commitment to its clients through a shared vision and strategic partnerships in creating high powered, multi-pronged exhibitions and events.