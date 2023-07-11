Japan SciCom Forum 2023

Science communication and outreach, especially to global audiences in English, is taking off in Japan. Japan Scicom Forum brings together communicators, writers, scientists, journalists and select experts from abroad to inspire and boost the cohesion of scicomm in Japan, learn new skills and inform the community with best practices. Keynote talks will reflect on research-media interactions from the perspectives of both scientists and press professionals. Workshops will provide hands-on training to support communicators and scientists working in Japan as they engage in global outreach. Open discussion and networking opportunities are spread over the program. Registration is free and the event will be in English.

英語による科学広報やアウトリーチは今、日本で活気を帯びています。ジャパン・サイコム・フォーラムでは、サイエンスコミュニケーター、サイエンスライター、研究者、ジャーナリストに加え、海外で活躍する選りすぐりの専門家が一堂に会する場を提供します。海外に向けた研究成果の情報発信に携わる方、科学広報やアウトリーチに興味や関心のあるすべての方がご参加いただけます。

基調講演では、科学や研究成果を題材とした広報や情報発信に特有の課題について、研究者や実務家の視点から探ります。ワークショップでは、対面で議論したり実際に手を動かしたりすることで、科学広報やアウトリーチの実務に活かせる実践的な知識を共有します。また、プログラム中には参加者同士で議論し、ネットワーキングできる機会を設けています。本イベントの使用言語は英語です。

ジャパン・サイコム・フォーラムで、英語による科学広報やアウトリーチのスキルを磨き、横のつながりを作り、お互いのベストプラクティスを情報交換しませんか。

More information on the JSF website: https://www.japansci.com/conference/jsf23