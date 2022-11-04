K4DM KNOWLEDGE MARKETPLACE – Bangkok 2022 Exchanging Ideas for a Democratic Myanmar

The Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada (GAC), is pleased to invite you to the KNOWLEDGE MARKETPLACE – Bangkok 2022: Exchanging Ideas for a Democratic Myanmar, which will be held on Friday, Nov 25 – Sunday, Dec 4, 2022, at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC).

This event will include simultaneous interpretation in English and Burmese.

The marketplace is an open space to discuss key policy issues from diverse perspectives while promoting gender equality and democratic values

For further information about the agenda & attending events please contact: [email protected]

To register for this event please fill out the following REGISTRATION FORM





PUBLIC EVENTS





Launch of K4DM KNOWLEDGE MARKETPLACE 2022

Exchanging Ideas for a Democratic Myanmar

Friday 25th November, 1pm – 8pm

Venue: BACC 5th floor ( Hall Area, Room 501, Curved walls)

Opening Reception | Welcome Remarks | Book Launch: “Winning by Process” | Roundtable Discussion: “Thought leadership to advance knowledge on democratic governance for Myanmar: What should come next?” | Opening of Photo Exhibit “Through Eyes of Leadership: Women of Shan State” | Photo Exhibit & Networking