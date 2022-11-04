K4DM KNOWLEDGE MARKETPLACE – Bangkok 2022 Exchanging Ideas for a Democratic Myanmar

The Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada (GAC), is pleased to invite you to the KNOWLEDGE MARKETPLACE – Bangkok 2022: Exchanging Ideas for a Democratic Myanmar, which will be held on Friday, Nov 25 – Sunday, Dec 4, 2022, at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC).

This event will include simultaneous interpretation in English and Burmese.

The marketplace is an open space to discuss key policy issues from diverse perspectives while promoting gender equality and democratic values

AGENDA 

The Public events are listed below. Please click “agenda” for all events including By Invitation and Closed events.

For further information about the agenda & attending events please contact: [email protected]

To register for this event please fill out the following REGISTRATION FORM

 

PUBLIC EVENTS

 

Launch of K4DM KNOWLEDGE MARKETPLACE 2022

Friday 25th November, 1pm – 8pm
Venue: BACC 5th floor ( Hall Area, Room 501, Curved walls)

Opening Reception | Welcome Remarks | Book Launch: “Winning by Process” | Roundtable Discussion: “Thought leadership to advance knowledge on democratic governance for Myanmar: What should come next?” | Opening of Photo Exhibit “Through Eyes of Leadership: Women of Shan State” | Photo Exhibit & Networking

 

Photo Exhibition

THROUGH EYES OF LEADERSHIP: WOMEN OF SHAN STATE

Official launch: Friday 25th November, 5:30pm
Exhibition from 22th November – 4th December

Exhibition is based on the photo essay Voices of Ethnic People In Shan State About Gender Equality by The Myanmar Institute for Integrated Development (MIID)

Photographer: SHWE PAW MYA TIN

Venue: BACC 5th Floor, Curved wall

Book Launches

 

Winning by Process: The State and Neutralization of Ethnic Minorities in Myanmar

(Cornell University Press, 2022) Co-authored by Jacques Bertrand, Alexandre Pelletier, and Ardeth Maung Thawnghmung.

Friday 25th November (Bangkok)
2:15pm – 3:45pm, Venue: BACC 5th Floor, Room 501

Monday 28th November (Chang Mai)
Chiang Mai University Campus: Prof. Bertrand – Book Launch, organized by Dr. Nyi Nyi Kyaw, RCSD, 

Myanmar after the Coup: resistance, resilience & re-invention

(TWAI 2022)

Edited by Giuseppe Gabusi and Raimondo Neironi.

Wednesday 30th November,
5pm-6:30pm, Venue: Room 4th floor BACC – SEA Junction Myanmar 

VENUE

 

Bangkok Art & Culture Centre (BACC)

Website: bacc.or.th
Address: 939 Rama 1 Road, Wangmai, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Events will be happening on 5th floor of BACC ( Hall Area, Room 501, Curved walls) and on 4th floor of BACC at SEA Junction

Organizers

This event is organized by The Knowledge for Democracy Myanmar (K4DM) initiative of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada (GAC)

Co-organized by Asia Research News and SEA Junction

