This year, the ceremony is held in conjunction with the highly anticipated 13th Biologics Manufacturing Korea and 6th Vaccine World East Asia conferences.

Date: 13th August 2024

Time: 6:00 PM -7:30 PM

Venue: Songdo Convensia Convention Center, Incheon, South Korea

Submit your nominations now for the KBEA 2024 by March 27th, 2024 at this link to highlight an outstanding representative organization/individual.

Stay tuned on our website for future updates on how to register for tickets!