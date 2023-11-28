Lingnan Networking Evening to forge connection between top-performing students and community leaders for a prosperous Hong Kong

Last Tuesday (21 December), Lingnan University staged the “Networking Evening - Thriving Together upon the Return to Normalcy” at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong aiming to connect the elites from various industries and Lingnan students. It was managed to serve as a platform for the former (future employers) and latter (potential employees) to work hand-in-hand to strive for Hong Kong’s prosperity after suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 120 top-performing undergraduate students from the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Business, Faculty of Social Sciences, and the School of Interdisciplinary Studies attended the event to interact with over 120 community leaders from diverse sectors (e.g. the management from Huawei, Goldman Sachs, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, La Salle Primary School, and Oxfam). As for the participating students, there were academic high-flyers, competition awardees, scholarship recipients, sports achievers, and office bearers of student societies.

In his opening remarks, Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science, expressed his deepest gratitude to all esteemed business leaders, entrepreneurs, career mentors, working partners, donors and alumni for their unfailing support to Lingnan. He said, “I vow to bring Lingnan to embrace the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century, and to connect its rich heritage with the modern world particularly in alignment with that in the Greater Bay Area. Capitalising on the strengthened connection with the Greater Bay Area, we have developed more collaborations with universities, industries, governments, and civil societies in the region. Our strategic location also gives us the privilege of serving as a bridge between China and the world on various fronts such as knowledge transfer and capacity building.”

Deputy Council Chairman Mr Augustine Wong Ho-ming said in his speech that the enterprising spirit, sound industry knowledge, and top-notch business updates from the community leaders would be both insightful and inspirational for the young generation’s quest for personal and career goals before graduation. He remarked, “I would like to acknowledge all the outstanding students who are here today. Your passion, dedication, and pursuit of excellence are inspiring. To effectively adapt to the demands of the new normal, further enhancement of the 21st century skills - the 4Cs - will be of vital importance. These Cs are Critical thinking, Creativity, Communication and Collaboration.”

In her thanking remarks, Ms Carrie Leung Ka-lai, Council Member of Lingnan University and Chairman of Career Development Committee, said that Lingnan’s commitment to the Liberal Arts' heritage and contemporary trends enables the University to cultivate comprehensive excellence in its students through unique and comprehensive educational programmes. She added, “I believe the employers do not just hire for skills, but also hire for ATTITUDE. Your entrepreneurial spirit, rich exposure and passion in life will be the inspiration and motivation for our students. These students with liberal arts’ DNA are ready to leverage their talents and versatility to serve the community and contribute to society.”

During the Panel Discussion, students commonly expressed that practical and development opportunities are much more important than merely the salary when they select their future employers.