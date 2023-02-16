Lingnan University’s New Off-campus Learning Hub in M+ Tower To Enhance Teaching and Learning Experience in an Artistic Ambience

Lingnan University (LU) announced today (16 February) that [email protected], an off-campus learning hub for LU students and a meeting place with key stakeholders will be officially opened at M+ Tower of West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) in the 2023/24 academic year.

Located on the 12th and 13th floors of the M+ Tower, the brand-new 20,000-square-foot [email protected] learning hub includes classrooms, lecture halls, study rooms, offices for faculty and staff, studios, exhibition areas, teacher and student discussion spaces, as well as breakout areas for various activities such as social engagement and partnership events. All classrooms are equipped with audio-visual facilities and digital technology.

Located in the strategic transport hub for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the learning hub at M+ Tower enjoys direct access to the Hong Kong International Airport via the Airport Express (Kowloon Station) and various cities in Mainland China via the High Speed Rail (Hong Kong West Kowloon Station).

Prof Leonard K Cheng, President of LU, thanked West Kowloon Cultural District Authority for providing a culturally enriching environment for Lingnanians. This new learning hub help to fulfill the objective of “Enhancing Campus Infrastructure and Planning Campus Expansion” as stated in LU’s Strategic Plan 2022-28. “As a leading liberal arts university in Asia, Lingnan is committed to the provision of quality education, which requires excellent teaching and learning venues and facilities. As M+ is the first global museum of contemporary visual culture in Asia, the new learning hub has an artistic ambience that fosters the exchange of ideas among faculty members and students.”

Ms Wendy Gan Kim-see, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (District Development) of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, said “the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) aspires to create a vibrant new cultural quarter for Hong Kong and the world, bringing together local and international artists and talents for creative collaborations. The new LU off-campus learning hub in WKCD will provide an excellent opportunity for collaboration in research, teaching, and advocacy of art and culture. It not only aligns with WKCDA’s vision of attracting and nurturing creative talents, but also creates impetus for WKCD to contribute to Hong Kong’s development into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.”

Among other teaching and learning activities, courses for the Concentration in Cultural Management and Digital Future, and those for the Concentration in Heritage Tourism and Management of the Master of Arts in Arts and Cultural Heritage Management (MAACHM), a new programme offered by LU’s School of Graduate Studies, will be conducted in this learning hub.

In addition to [email protected], LU has two other off-campus learning hubs at Jao Tsung-I Academy in Mei Foo and Union Park Centre in Prince Edward.