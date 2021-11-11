Lingnan University in Hong Kong establishes off-campus learning hub at Jao Tsung-I Academy

Lingnan University (LU) has recently established an off-campus learning hub at the Jao Tsung-I Academy (JTIA) in Lai Chi Kok to enhance academic staff and students’ teaching and learning experience. An opening ceremony was held on Tuesday (9 November) and officiated by Dr Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen, Chairman of MTR Corporation Limited and former Council Chairman of LU, President of LU Prof Leonard K Cheng and Mr Mike Y W Lai, Chief Executive Officer, JTIA.

In his welcome speech, Prof Cheng said that setting up off-campus learning hubs is one of our goals in the University’s Strategic Plan 2019-2025. “With more than 130 years of history, JTIA is one of the first projects under the Government’s ‘Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme’. Lingnan University, being a leading liberal arts university in Asia, has over 130 years of history too and shares the same mission of conserving and promoting Chinese heritage and tradition like JTIA,” he said. He thanked JTIA for partnering with LU to create high quality teaching and learning environment with nice residential facilities at such a convenient location.

The off-campus learning hub includes a multimedia classroom situated in the Jao Tsung-I Academy, and two hostel blocks offering approximately 70 residential places tor postgraduate students.

Shortly after the opening ceremony, Dr Rex Auyeung presented a talk “From Transportation to Transformation: The Vision for Smart Commuting” at the learning hub as a key part of LU’s Cities and Governance webinar series 2021.