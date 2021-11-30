Malaysia Technology Expo 2022

The annual Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) is set to return virtually from 21-25 March 2022. 2021 has been an eventful year as we celebrated the 20th Anniversary of MTE amidst a pandemic. Pivoting to the virtual space has not diminished its presence and popularity of MTE’s awards but allowed a global audience to attend which would have been proven more difficult in a physical event.

In 2021, the event brought together over 7,677 decision-makers, key industry players from 18 countries which facilitated collaborations and funding opportunities for numerous local and foreign innovators. Despite the new transition from physical to virtual, last year’s Innovation Awards Programme 2021 welcomed 642 cutting-edge innovations from over 16 participating countries. 

Why participate in MTE 2022 

  • Build credibility and recognition for your innovations
  • Benchmark your innovations against the best in your field.
  • Expose your business/innovations to thousands of investors, marketers, manufacturers, and distributors across the globe
  • Meeting potential partners for collaboration
  • Insights into market needs and demands for your next project. 

Embracing the New Norm and moving to New Frontiers

Every year, inventors and innovators from all around the world converge to compete in the prestigious MTE Innovation Awards Programme. By recognising excellent ideas and innovations in 2021, 12 local and overseas international inventors’ associations and research institution partners awarded special awards to outstanding inventions and breakthroughs.

As we embrace the New Norm and move to new frontiers, we would like to invite your organisation to participate in MTE's prestigious innovation awards programme. 

  • International Innovation Awards 2022  
  • Asian Youth Innovation Awards 2022  
  • Public Service Innovation Awards 2022   

You will be given a virtual booth to pitch your ideas to a global audience throughout the 5-day live event. Other features include a virtual storefront to promote each innovation and access to audio, video, and text-based chat tools for easily generating interactions with your target market. 

Innovation Marketplace 

In addition to the awards, MTE has an Innovation Marketplace that offers exhibitors to display their most creative solutions and practical scalable technology to the highest quality investors and network with a diverse pool of enthusiasts wanting to celebrate their developing company. Become a part of Asia's marketplace for ideas and creativity now! 

IMPORTANT DATES

Registrations are open now

Submission Deadline:                    14 February 2022
Virtual Event:                                   21-25 March 2022
Announcement of Winners:       24 & 25 March 2022 

To find out more about this year’s Innovation Awards, how to enter, the award categories and evaluation criteria, please contact us [email protected]

MTE 2021 Youtube Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuWMz6eZPu8 

International Innovation Award 2022 Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/MTE2022IIA
Asian Youth Innovation Award 2022 Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/mte2022ayia
Public Service Innovation Award 2022 Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/MTE2022PSIA

MTE 2022 Brochure Link: https://mte.org.my/2022/MTE/MTE2022_Brochure.pdf  

Organised by:
PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (No. 492079-W)
Website: www.protempgroup.com
Office +6 03 6140 6666 
Email [email protected]

 

 

From 21 Mar 2022
Until 25 Mar 2022
Virtual
Malaysia
