Malaysia Technology Expo 2022

In 2021, the event brought together over 7,677 decision-makers, key industry players from 18 countries which facilitated collaborations and funding opportunities for numerous local and foreign innovators. Despite the new transition from physical to virtual, last year’s Innovation Awards Programme 2021 welcomed 642 cutting-edge innovations from over 16 participating countries.

Why participate in MTE 2022

Build credibility and recognition for your innovations

Benchmark your innovations against the best in your field.

Expose your business/innovations to thousands of investors, marketers, manufacturers, and distributors across the globe

Meeting potential partners for collaboration

Insights into market needs and demands for your next project.

Embracing the New Norm and moving to New Frontiers

Every year, inventors and innovators from all around the world converge to compete in the prestigious MTE Innovation Awards Programme. By recognising excellent ideas and innovations in 2021, 12 local and overseas international inventors’ associations and research institution partners awarded special awards to outstanding inventions and breakthroughs.

As we embrace the New Norm and move to new frontiers, we would like to invite your organisation to participate in MTE's prestigious innovation awards programme.

International Innovation Awards 2022

Asian Youth Innovation Awards 2022

Public Service Innovation Awards 2022

You will be given a virtual booth to pitch your ideas to a global audience throughout the 5-day live event. Other features include a virtual storefront to promote each innovation and access to audio, video, and text-based chat tools for easily generating interactions with your target market.

Innovation Marketplace

In addition to the awards, MTE has an Innovation Marketplace that offers exhibitors to display their most creative solutions and practical scalable technology to the highest quality investors and network with a diverse pool of enthusiasts wanting to celebrate their developing company. Become a part of Asia's marketplace for ideas and creativity now!

IMPORTANT DATES

Registrations are open now

Submission Deadline: 14 February 2022

Virtual Event: 21-25 March 2022

Announcement of Winners: 24 & 25 March 2022

To find out more about this year’s Innovation Awards, how to enter, the award categories and evaluation criteria, please contact us [email protected]

_____________________________________________________________________

MTE 2021 Youtube Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuWMz6eZPu8

International Innovation Award 2022 Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/MTE2022IIA

Asian Youth Innovation Award 2022 Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/mte2022ayia

Public Service Innovation Award 2022 Submission Link: https://www.judgify.me/MTE2022PSIA

MTE 2022 Brochure Link: https://mte.org.my/2022/MTE/MTE2022_Brochure.pdf

Organised by:

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (No. 492079-W)

Website: www.protempgroup.com

Office +6 03 6140 6666

Email [email protected]