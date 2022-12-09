Malaysia Technology Expo 2023

The annual Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) returns in a Hybrid format from 16 to 18 March 2023. The event will bring back an in-person component for 2023 which will be held at World Trade centre in Kuala Lumpur, in addition to its digital components, Exhibitors who are not able to join the awards and exhibit in person can opt for a fully virtual presence. Awards evaluation will be online and physical as well.

Since 2001, MTE has been celebrating outstanding work by innovators, researchers, scientists, students and entrepreneurs worldwide. The expo grew to become the region’s leading innovation event through collaborations with local and foreign academia, inventors’ associations, and research partners.

MTE successfully pivoted to the virtual space in 2021 and 2022, which hosted more than 1,500 innovations, 15,000 participants and visitors combined.

Why participate in MTE 2023

Build credibility and recognition for your innovations

Benchmark your innovations against the best in your field.

Expose your business/innovations to thousands of investors, marketers, manufacturers, and distributors across the globe

Meeting potential partners for collaboration

Insights into market needs and demands for your next project.

2-in-1 Value added for Awards participants

Every year, inventors and innovators from all around the world converge to compete in the prestigious MTE Innovation Awards Programme. By recognising excellent ideas and innovations in 2022, 17 local and overseas international inventors’ associations and research institution partners awarded special awards to outstanding inventions and breakthroughs.

The organiser offers a value-added virtual booth for all awards participating in the physical exhibition. For those who are residing aboard and unable to attend the physical exhibition can choose to participate only in the virtual platform. Entries Evaluation will be made both in person and online.

International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2023

MTE’s International Innovation Awards (IIA) have a long and successful tradition of honouring breakthroughs and recognising achievement in R&I. For over a decade, the event has been at the forefront in showcasing emerging technologies and transformative innovations.

Asian Youth Innovation Awards (AYIA)2023

The Asian Young Innovation Awards, or AYIA, were launched in 2014 by MTE to nurture, develop, and encourage youth engagement in Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Public Service Innovation Asia (PSIA) 2023

The Public Service Innovation Asia were established to recognise and reward these creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions that lead to more effective and responsive public administration.

IMPORTANT DATES

Registrations are open now

Awards Briefing: 17 January 2023

Submission Deadline: 13 February 2023

AYIA & PSIA Awards Ceremony: 17 March 2023

IIA Awards Ceremony: 18 March 2023

To find out more about this year’s Innovation Awards, how to enter, the award categories and evaluation criteria, please visit our website https://www.mte.org.my

Innovation Marketplace

In addition to the awards, MTE has an Innovation Marketplace that offers exhibitors to display their most creative solutions and practical scalable technology to the highest quality investors and network with a diverse pool of enthusiasts wanting to celebrate their developing company. Exhibitors can choose to exhibit at the virtual platform and/or at the physical expo. Become a part of Asia's marketplace for ideas and creativity now!

MTE 2023 is expecting strong attendance from local and foreign participation at this much awaited event for innovators. Exhibitors, awards participants and visitors can now network in person. There will be knowledge exchange sessions, technical presentations, dialogues and many other activities visitors can look forward to. We are excited and look forward to seeing you in Kuala Lumpur.

____________________________________________________________________________________

Download MTE 2023 Brochure: https://mte.org.my/2023/Brochure.pdf

Organised by:

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (No. 492079-W)

Website: www.protempgroup.com

Office +6 03 6140 6666

Email [email protected]