Malaysia Technology Expo: Igniting Innovation, Shaping Tomorrow

With a rich history spanning over two decades, MTE has evolved into Asia's premier innovation showcase, celebrating the boundless potential of human creativity and technological advancement. This event has a distinguished place in the annals of technological innovation and has received steadfast support from Malaysia's ministries over the years.

Hybrid Experience

MTE 2024 returns from 22-24 February 2024; seamlessly blends the physical and digital realms, offering a hybrid experience like no other. Explore a vibrant in-person event at the prestigious World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, where you can interact with inventors, investors, and visionaries. Simultaneously, our virtual component ensures that knowledge knows no borders, and brings you a wider international audience and networking. In a nutshell, your participation will give you a physical presence and enhanced with a virtual presence too.

MTE's Distinguished Journey

MTE has a remarkable history dating back 22 years, from its inception as "Expo S&T" organized to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its core mission was to foster and recognize innovation and excellence in research. Over the years, MTE has evolved into the region's most prestigious innovation event, connecting visionaries, innovators, and groundbreaking technologies.

Why participate in MTE 2024 Hybrid

Earn recognition for your work and build credibility for your innovations

Meet Judges face-to-face and present your innovations personally.

Benchmark your innovations against the best in your field.

Expose your business/innovations to thousands of investors, marketers, manufacturers, and distributors across the globe

Meeting potential partners for collaboration

Insights into market needs and demands for your next project.

Your face-to-face participation also comes with a virtual presence on our platform.

Awards Programme

MTE 2024 brings you the opportunity to shine on a global stage through our prestigious awards programme. Elevate your innovations and be recognized for your contributions to technology and society. By recognising excellent ideas and innovations, 8 local and overseas international inventors’ associations and research institution partners will confer special awards to outstanding inventions and breakthroughs.

International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2024

If your innovation transcends borders and has the potential to impact the world, the International Innovation Awards are designed for you. Showcase your groundbreaking solutions and vie for global recognition and acclaim.

If your innovation transcends borders and has the potential to impact the world, the International Innovation Awards are designed for you. Showcase your groundbreaking solutions and vie for global recognition and acclaim.

Are you a young innovator with the vision to shape the future? The Asian Youth Innovation Awards provide a platform for the youth to shine. Share your innovative ideas and solutions and compete with your peers on a regional stage.

Are you a young innovator with the vision to shape the future? The Asian Youth Innovation Awards provide a platform for the youth to shine. Share your innovative ideas and solutions and compete with your peers on a regional stage.

For innovations that drive positive change in public services and governance, the Public Service Innovation Awards offer a platform to showcase your solutions. Make a difference on a grand scale and be recognized for your contributions to the public sector.

Important Dates

Submission Deadline: 26 January 2024

AYIA & PSIA Awards Ceremony: 23 February 2024

IIA Awards Ceremony: 24 February 2024

To find out more about this year’s Innovation Awards, how to enter, the award categories and evaluation criteria, please visit our website https://mtexpo.mte.org.my/

Innovation Marketplace

Beyond awards, MTE offers an Innovation Marketplace, a dynamic platform where exhibitors can showcase their innovative solutions to high-quality investors. This marketplace serves as a bridge between groundbreaking ideas and the resources needed to bring them to life.

MTE 2024 anticipates a robust turnout, with both local and international innovators eagerly joining this highly anticipated event. Participants, including exhibitors and award contenders, will have the opportunity to engage face-to-face, fostering meaningful connections. The agenda is brimming with knowledge-sharing sessions, technical presentations, dialogues, and a host of other activities that promise an enriching experience for our visitors.

Visitor Registration

Save the date! Our doors are officially open for visitor registration. Mark your calendars and join us for an exciting experience. Don't miss out – secure your spot here:

https://www.ticket2u.com.my/v3/e/34042?fid=239

We're filled with excitement and eagerly await your presence in Kuala Lumpur.

Download MTE 2024 Brochure: https://www.mte.org.my/2024/MTE/Brochure.pdf

