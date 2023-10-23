MTE 2023 Sustainable Development Goals International Innovation Awards & Expo: Celebrating Excellence in Sustainable Solutions

With 3316 attendees hailing from diverse corners of the globe including Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Canada, Thailand, Australia, India, Philippines, and Myanmar, MTE 2023 emerged as a beacon of international collaboration in pursuit of sustainable solutions.

The heart of the event lay in the awards, where a remarkable 165 entries vied for recognition, culminating in 149 exceptional projects shortlisted across five categories, each meticulously aligned with the United Nations' SDGs.

Gracing the Awards Results Announcement Ceremony were esteemed dignitaries:

YB Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin,

Minister of Higher Education Malaysia (MOHE)

Minister of Higher Education Malaysia (MOHE) YB Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup,

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI)

Their congratulatory speeches echoed the significance of the event and commended the dedication of participants towards creating a sustainable future.

Heading the Awards Committee were luminaries in the field of academia and innovation:

Professor Datuk Dr. Roziah Mohd Janor,

Chair of the Awards Committee,

Former Vice-Chancellor, Universiti Teknologi MARA

Chair of the Awards Committee, Former Vice-Chancellor, Universiti Teknologi MARA Professor Dato’. Ir. Dr. Abdul Rahman Mohamed, FASc,

Deputy Chair of the Awards Committee,

Vice-Chancellor, Universiti Sains Malaysia

Deputy Chair of the Awards Committee, Vice-Chancellor, Universiti Sains Malaysia Professor Dr. Wong Tin Wui,

Awards Chief Juror,

Non-Destructive Biomed Pharma Research Centre (NDBPRC), Smart Manufacturing Research Institute (SMRI), Universiti Teknologi MARA

A distinguished panel of judges from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Qatar, and Australia lent their expertise to the meticulous adjudication process.

The pinnacle of achievement was celebrated with 74 Gold, 38 Silver, and 23 Bronze awards. Additionally, 20 projects were honored with the Outstanding Innovation Awards, while 19 received Special Awards.

Among the recipients of this year’s special awards conferred by the following renowned international inventors’ associations and organisations were:

Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE)

FarmMate-S1: The Game Changer for the Shrimp Farming Industry byMonash University Malaysia

NaturePatch: Repair and Strengthening Structures Solution by Kolej Pengajian Kejuruteraan, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)

Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology & Innovation (MRANTI)

Stamps Assessment and Payment System (STAMPS) – Submit your instruments and pay your stamp duties online by Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Malaysia (LHDNM)

International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA)

The BioSS Bricks by Kolej Pengajian Kejuruteraan, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)

National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM)

Termicide: Nature Based Liquid Termite Control for Urban Households by Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK)

ISPE Malaysia Affiliate

Revolutionizing TCM Healthcare: An Innovative Virtual Reality Diagnostic and treatment System for Traditional Chinese Medicine by Hainan Vocational University of Science and Technology, China

Toronto International Society Of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS) & Bentham Science Publishers

Peptide-Alginate Functionalized Smart Oral Nanoinsulin for Affordable Diabetes Treatment by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)

Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (CIIS) Taiwan

Wallet & Handbag-fit Banknote Reader for The Visually Impaired by Multimedia University (MMU)

Macau Association of Inventors And Innovators

J-Force Smart System by Klang Municipal Council, Klang District And Land Office

For complete results, visit: https://sdg.mte.org.my/winners-announcement/

The event featured an extensive program of knowledge-sharing sessions in collaboration with leading institutions and experts. These sessions covered a wide range of topics, including seaweed production, energy transition, electronic equipment repair, and innovative approaches to anticancer therapy. Additionally, discussions addressed crucial issues such as supporting UN Sustainable Development Goals, neurobiological traits in addiction, and behavioral management, along with a focus on combatting global warming.

Moreover, the event highlighted cutting-edge research on topics like the anti-fatigue effects of Lycium Barbarum L. Polysaccharide Effervescent Tablets and the potential of insects as sustainable protein sources for circular agro-industrial economies. These sessions were led by esteemed organizations like UCSI University, University of Malaya, Seadling Sdn Bhd, Sabah Fisheries Department, Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), S.A.S, India, Bentham Science Publishers, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Entomal Biotech Sdn. Bhd., Agro-Biotechnology Institute (ABI).

A highlight of the event was the launch of Sharity Malaysia, a Sustainable Development Goals Initiative at MTE 2023. This endeavor is supported by The International Science, Technology, and Innovation Centre for South-South Cooperation under the Auspices of UNESCO (ISTIC) along with participating partners:

World Vision Malaysia

Rose Charities Malaysia

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA Selangor)

Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE)

Persatuan Orang Asli Semenanjung Malaysia (POASM)

The event will remain accessible until 27th October 2023. To explore the innovative projects and sustainable solutions, click here: https://mte.ibentos.com/.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ms. Louisa Chin : [email protected]

Office Telephone : +603.6140.6666

Mobile : +6011.1409.1509

About Malaysia Technology Expo

Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) has been a leading innovation event or over two decades, recognizing exceptional innovators, researchers, scientists, students, and entrepreneurs worldwide. Their goal is to establish a culture of innovation and excellence in research communities globally through three objectives. Firstly, MTE aims to establish new partnerships and networks for commercialization and product development, enabling innovators to transform their ideas into impactful solutions that benefit society. Secondly, they provide a platform for innovators and researchers to gain recognition for their work across a wide range of fields. Finally, MTE is committed to empowering the next generation of innovators by inspiring young people to develop a passion for STEM fields and equipping them with the skills and knowledge to pursue a career in innovation.