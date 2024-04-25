CityUHK establishes Institute of Digital Medicine with global partnerships for future healthcare innovation

The academic and research partners include:

National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine is Singapore’s first and largest medical school. Its enduring mission centres on nurturing highly competent, values-driven and inspired healthcare professionals to transform the practice of medicine and improve health around the world.

The School is the oldest institution of higher learning in the NUS and a founding institutional member of the National University Health System. It is one of the leading medical schools in Asia and ranks among the best in the world (Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 by subject and the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by subject 2024).

For more information about NUS Medicine, please visit https://medicine.nus.edu.sg/

Tsinghua University

Tsinghua is a dynamic global university renowned for its high-quality teaching, research, and spirit of social commitment. It is consistently ranked among the very best universities in the world by the most respected international university rankings.

Tsinghua Medicine is an Academic Health Science System at Tsinghua University that integrates five schools (School of Basic Medical Science, School of Pharmaceutical Science, School of Biomedical Engineering, School of Clinical Medicine, School of Healthcare Management,) and three hospitals into a cohesive structure and strategy. It provides a platform and interface for research across the entire Tsinghua University to meet the health needs of China. Its medical education programme ranks #14 in the latest THE World University Rankings 2024 by subject.

Southern Medical University

Southern Medical University (SMU), formerly the First Military Medical University, was founded in 1951 and is one of the premier medical universities in China. SMU is the only premier medical university in Guangdong Province, and it has become one of the eight prestigious universities authorised by the Ministry of Education to run the pilot 8-year medical education programme.

SMU is one of the high-level medical universities jointly set up by provincial and ministerial committees. In recent college ratings for mainland universities, SMU has been ranked 3rd among medical universities.

University of Exeter, UK

The University of Exeter is a Russell Group university that combines world-class research with high levels of student satisfaction. It has over 30,000 students and sits within the Top 15 universities in The Guardian University Guide 2023 and in the top 150 globally in both the QS World Rankings 2022 and THE World University Rankings 2023. In the 2021 Research Excellence Framework), more than 99% of its research was rated as being of international quality, and its world-leading research impact has grown by 72% since 2014, more than any other Russell Group university.

The University of Exeter's cutting-edge research in data science and artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare. With a focus on improving health outcomes, the expert teams are developing innovative AI-driven solutions for predicting and preventing diseases, personalising treatment plans, and improving patient care.

Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research (OSCAR)

The Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research (OSCAR) is the University of Oxford’s first and only engineering and physical sciences research institute in Mainland China, co-established with the Suzhou Industrial Park in Mainland China. OSCAR builds on Oxford University’s research strengths. It leads research in modern biotechnology, advanced materials, computational approaches and manufacturing techniques to provide innovative solutions to current global healthcare, energy, environmental and financial challenges.

The industry/clinical partners:

JD Health

JD Health is the healthcare business of JD.com. The company’s technology-driven platform is centered on the supply chain of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, strengthened by a suite of healthcare services, tailored to meet user’s needs across their entire lifespan. JD Health has become a leading provider of medical and healthcare products, services, and solutions in Mainland China.

China Resources Research Institute of Science and Technology

China Resources Group (CR Group) is one of the Fortune Global 500 enterprises, ranking 74th in 2023, with business areas across consumer products, integrated energy, urban construction and operation, healthcare, industrial finance, technology and emerging sectors.

China Resources Research Institute of Science and Technology is one of the leading platform for CR Group for scientific research and development. The Institute aims to synergise the resources of The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council’s “SASAC 9+6 plan”, Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint, and the CR Group’s resources.

Focusing on three primary directions of Life and Health, Intelligence and Digitalisation, and New Materials, the Institute strides to promote collaborations with universities, scientific research institutions, and leading enterprises in Hong Kong, further building an “Academia-Industry-Research-Application” collaborative platforms and bolster the development of the city as an International Innovation and Technology Hub.

The Research Institute is recognised as the first “Strategic Enterprises” batch by the Hong Kong Government, which reaffirms the Research Institute's dedicated effort to promote innovation and technology development.

Yidu Tech

Yidu Tech Inc. is a leader in healthcare intelligence in China and is dedicated to pioneering a better, safer, more accessible, and intelligent healthcare system. It offers data analytics-driven innovative solutions, helping to reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of the supply side of healthcare services.

Yidu Tech’s proprietary intelligent “medical brain”, YiduCore, focuses on diseases, integrating research, diagnosis, and public health scenarios. It has processed over 4 billion medical records, connecting more than 1,700 hospitals.

Marathon Venture Partners

Marathon Venture Partners (MVP) is a leading early-stage venture capital firm focusing on the digital health, with over 3 billion RMB under management via several RMB and USD funds. MVP focuses on the early-stage digital health companies that could help the transformation and upgrade of local and global medical and healthcare system, to reduce costs and improve quality of medical services. It works closely with its portfolio companies to build the three key pillars of digital health infrastructure: access, payment and efficiency. MVP invested in around 100 companies in those areas, such as platform-based medical devices, mobile healthcare and services, precision diagnosis, and insure-tech for healthcare.

SG Diagnostics

SG Diagnostics is an innovation-led medical diagnostic company enabled by a dedicated team of skilled medical professionals based in Singapore. Passionate about public health and safety, the company taps into Singapore’s world-class technological infrastructure to support the high-quality production of testing solutions for chronic diseases like diabetes and cholesterol and infectious diseases like COVID-19 and influenza.