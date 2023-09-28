In a world driven by innovation, where novel solutions hold the key to progress, a remarkable opportunity is on the horizon. The MTE 2023 Sustainable Energy and Green Technology International Innovation Awards, scheduled virtually from 19th - 21st December 2023, beckon inventors and innovators worldwide to step into the spotlight.

Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2023 and the International Conference on SEGT 2023 have joined forces to create MTE 2023: Sustainable Energy and Green Technology International Innovation Awards (SEGTIIA) an unparalleled platform that recognizes and promotes outstanding innovations in sustainable energy and green technology. This award is held in conjunction with International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Green Technology 2023 (SEGT 2023) which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 10 to 13 December 2023. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to addressing global environmental concerns and accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices across industries and communities.

A Global Stage for Innovators

At MTE 2023, inspiration will be in abundance. By showcasing the achievements of today's innovators, the expo aims to ignite the imagination of the next generation of problem solvers and visionaries. By exposing young minds to the transformative power of innovation and sustainable development, MTE 2023 will cultivate a generation driven by purpose, equipped with the tools to shape a better world.

Why Participate?

The MTE 2023 Awards have earned their reputation as a prestigious platform for recognizing and celebrating groundbreaking innovations in sustainable energy and green technology. This year's event, in collaboration with the International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Green Technology 2023 (SEGT 2023), a unique platform that amplifies the impact of your innovation.

Unrivaled Exposure: Showcase your innovation to an international audience of experts, investors, researchers, and potential collaborators. Networking Opportunities: Engage with industry leaders, professionals, and fellow innovators, opening doors to potential partnerships and collaborations. Expert Validation: Gain recognition and validation from a panel of esteemed judges and experts in the field, enhancing your credibility. Media Attention: Benefit from extensive media coverage and press releases that spotlight your innovative achievement. Global Impact: Your participation contributes to a greener and more sustainable future by sharing solutions that address our world's pressing challenges. Illuminate the Path Ahead with these Awards Categories

The MTE 2023 Awards hold the promise of not only celebrating innovation but also empowering the journey ahead. Your innovation, regardless of its scale, carries the potential to make an impact, participants can choose from six Awards Categories. This is your chance to showcase your creativity, determination, and dedication to a better world.

New & Sustainable Energy Generation, Conversion, and Management Sustainable Architecture, Green Building, Air Quality, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Bioresource & Bioenergy, Waste Management, and Wastewater Treatment Hydrogen Energy and Hydrogen Production Green Materials, Design, Products, and Manufacturing Processes Energy Storage, Smart Grid, Sustainable Transport & Mobility / Eco-Friendly Vehicle

Important Dates

Registrations are open now

Awards Participants Briefing: 25 August 2023

Submissions Deadline: 14 September 2023

Online Evaluation and Judging: 23-26 September 2023

Live Event: 18-20 October 2023

Announcement of Winners: 20 October 2023

Ready to Shine?

As you consider your next steps, mark your calendar for the MTE 2023 Sustainable Energy and Green Technology International Innovation Awards. For more information on participation, submission guidelines, and details about this enlightening event, visit the official event website https://mte.org.my/segt-awards.

The International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Green Technology 2023 (SEGT 2023)

SEGT 2023 is an upcoming event that aims to promote sustainable energy research and technology, emphasizing renewable energy, energy efficiency, and cleaner fossil-fuel technology in alignment with sustainable development goals. The event encourages international cooperation and facilitates the exchange of new ideas among academics, engineers, scientists, and practitioners, all with the goal of contributing towards the achievement of the SDGs. visit the official event website for conference enquiries https://www.isegt.org/.

Join us in illuminating the path towards a brighter, more sustainable future through your groundbreaking innovations.

_____________________________________________________________________

Brochure Link: https://www.mte.org.my/2023/SEGT/Brochure.pdf

Organised by:

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (SSM No. 199901017179)

Website: www.protempgroup.com

Office +6 03 6140 6666

Email [email protected]