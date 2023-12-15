MTE 2023 Sustainable Energy and Green Technology International Innovation Awards Set to Inspire Global Change

Established from the collaborative efforts of Malaysia Technology Expo 2023 and the International Conference on SEGT 2023, this synergistic platform emphasizes our joint commitment to addressing global environmental concerns and propelling the adoption of sustainable practices. Beyond recognition, the SEGT IIA plays a vital role in advancing key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on a global scale, contributing directly to SDG 7, 9, 11, and 13.

The event is proudly supported by the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The Awards partners, Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), are at the forefront of fostering innovation and academic excellence.

The Awards Committee, led by the esteemed Awards Chair, Prof. Dato’ Ts. Dr. Mohd Zamri Bin Yusoff, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research & Innovation) at UNITEN, and Chief Juror, Prof Dato' Dr Kamaruzzaman Sopian, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at UTP, ensures a rigorous evaluation process for the 50 entries received.

The awards span six categories, addressing critical areas in sustainable development:

New and sustainable Energy Generation, Conversion and Management

Sustainable Architecture, Green Building, Air Quality and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Bioresource & Bioenergy, Waste Management and Waste Water Treatment

Hydrogen Energy and Hydrogen Production

Green Materials, Design, Products and Manufacturing Processes

Energy Storage, Smart Grid, and Sustainable Transport & Mobility / Eco-Friendly Vehicle

The MTE 2023 Awards distinguishes itself by partnering with Malaysia’s Ministries, renowned international inventors' associations and organizations, such as:

Ministry of Higher Education

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (CIIS)

Eurobusiness-haller

Indonesian Invention and Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA)

Iranian Top Inventors (IRTI)

International Invention & Trade Expo London

The International Alliance of Innovation and Invention Associations (IAIA)

The Union of Arabian Academics (TUOAA)

These prestigious associations will confer special awards to outstanding innovations selected by the independent awards jurors.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the MTE 2023 offers a unique opportunity for knowledge-sharing through free access to informative sessions:

"Energy Solutions through Electronic Thin-Film Materials" by Universiti Malaya (UM)

"Decarbonization Through Green Energy Technologies" by Universiti Tenaga Nasional (The Energy University)

"Sustainable solutions from the sea: Transforming macroalgae into bioplastic" by Curtin University

"Turning Waste into Wealth: Crystalline Nanocellulose (CNC) from Oil Palm Empty Fruit Bunch (EFB)" by NanoQuartz Sdn Bhd

Visitors will have the chance to engage with these thought-provoking sessions and gain insights into the latest advancements in sustainable energy and green technology.

Visitor registration for the MTE 2023 Sustainable Development Goals International Innovation Awards & Expo is now open: https://mte.ibentos.com/

____________________________________________________________________________

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ms. Louisa Chin : [email protected]

Office Telephone : +603.6140.6666

Mobile : +6011.1409.1509

About the Organiser

Embark on Event Excellence with PROTEMP Group, Pioneers Since 1984.

With over 300 meticulously curated events, we epitomize sophistication in Asia-focused business event planning. As seasoned architects of extraordinary experiences, we seamlessly blend profound understanding with a legacy of success, ensuring your event exceeds expectations. At PROTEMP, we not only meet but anticipate your needs, sharing our wealth of experiences and expertise. Trust us to methodically coordinate with speakers, sponsors, and stakeholders, allowing you to focus on steering your event with confidence. Welcome to a legacy of event sophistication; welcome to PROTEMP, where vision meets impeccable execution.