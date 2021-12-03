nano tech 2022 - International Nanotechnology Exhibition & Conference

Since 2001, the "nano tech" exhibition is one of largest exhibition in the world held in Tokyo, Japan. In 2022, it will be held in On-site and On-line format as a Hybrid event.

Nano tech's audience comprises talented individuals from a variety of industries such as 5G, Organic Materials, Electric/Magnetic/Metal/Inorganic Material, Medicine, Cosmetics, Precision Instruments to Machinery, Semiconductors, Electronics, Automotive, Environment/Energy and more. 

We welcome you at "nano tech 2022" on online and onsite.

See you in Tokyo and Online!

Contact:
nano tech Secretariat Office

Celestine Shiba Mitsui Building 13F, 3-23-1, Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan,1058335
81-3-5657-0760
[email protected]
https://www.nanotechexpo.jp/

From 26 Jan 2022
Until 28 Jan 2022
East Halls & Conference Tower, Tokyo Big Sight
On-site and On-line
Japan
