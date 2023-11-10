New cooling ceramic can enhance energy efficiency for the construction sector and help combat global warming—CityU research

The material, known as cooling ceramic, has achieved high-performance optical properties for energy-free and refrigerant-free cooling generation. Its cost-effectiveness, durability and versatility make it highly suitable for commercialisation in numerous applications, particularly in building construction.

By reducing the thermal load of buildings and providing stable cooling performance, even in diverse weather conditions in all climates, cooling ceramic enhances energy efficiency and can combat global warming.

PRC is considered one of the most promising green cooling technologies for curbing soaring demand for space cooling, reducing environmental pollution, and combating global warming, according to Professor Edwin Tso Chi-yan, Associate Professor in the School of Energy and Environment (SEE) at CityU, one of the corresponding authors of the paper.

However, current PRC using nanophotonic structures are limited by its high cost and poor compatibility with existing end uses, while polymeric photonic alternatives lack weather resistance and effective solar reflection.