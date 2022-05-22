Participatory Design Conference (Place-Malaysia) 2022

PDC 2022 is hosted by Newcastle University in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK alongside online participation (at PDC-Places), to be inclusive while trying to reduce carbon footprint. The “PDC Places” are smaller in-person events and activities running in different locations around the world – with each Place shaped and organised by local PD researchers and practitioners.

PDC Malaysia Place is hosted by the University of Technology Sarawak (18-20 August 2022) with an aim to bring together academia, industry, government and local underserved communities and to develop a shared understanding of: