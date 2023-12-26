The Recently Appointed 5th President of DGIST, Kun Woo Lee, Pledges to Elevate DGIST’s Global Standing as a Leader of the Future

□ DGIST held the inauguration ceremony for its fifth President, Kun Woo Lee, at the university headquarters’ convention hall on Wednesday, December 20, at 11:00 a.m.

□ Approximately 500 people attended the ceremony, including the Chair of the Board Junghye Noh, political guests, guests from the government, academia, and local business circles, as well as DGIST faculty and students.

□ President Kun Woo Lee outlined key objectives during the inauguration ceremony. These were establishing world-class research groups across all fields; attracting world-class scholars; enhancing competitiveness by fostering diversity in the university in terms of nationality, culture, career, and experience; enhancing international visibility; and promoting mutual development through engagement with the local community.

□ In his inaugural address, President Kun Woo Lee declared, "DGIST has recently attained noteworthy results through successive global university evaluations, which have placed it among the ranks of institutions that command international attention." He added, "Now, in order to further develop DGIST into a world-class university, we will uphold our existing traditions and strengths while boldly pursuing innovation in areas that demand change. We will strive to grow DGIST into a university that researchers worldwide would want to collaborate with, a top choice for businesses wishing to commission research, and a university that our nation can be proud of."

□ He also stated that "DGIST aspires to a brilliant future as a world-class university” and said that the university will “cultivate the global leaders needed by our nation and society, bring together exceptional educators and researchers from around the world to play pivotal roles, and strive to become a university that contributes to the development of the local community and industry as well as a university that the entire nation can take pride in."

□ Kun Woo Lee, the newly appointed fifth President of DGIST, graduated from Kyunggi High School. He acquired a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Seoul National University before obtaining his master's and doctoral degrees at MIT. He was appointed as a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Seoul National University in 1986, and he served as the Dean of the College of Engineering at Seoul National University, the President of the Korean Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the President of the Korean Society for Engineering Education. He was appointed as the fifth President of DGIST at the 91st DGIST Temporary Board of Directors meeting held on Monday, November 27. Following approval from the Minister of Education and the Minister of Science and ICT, he was officially appointed on December 1 for a term of four years.