RehabWeek 2023

RehabWeek is a week-long event that brings together different conferences in the field of rehabilitation technology at the same time and place in order to foster cross-disciplinary communication and the development of relationships between different players.

The RehabWeek includes common keynote lectures and other mutually organized sessions, such as panel discussions and poster sessions. In addition, each conference also organizes its own, conference-specific sessions. Visitors can freely choose which conference to attend at any given time.

Supported by Kenes Group and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the event will be co-hosted by two institutions – Shanghai Ruijin Hospital and the Singapore National Healthcare Group (NHG). The event will be held on:

Date: 24th – 28th September, 2023

Venue: Resort World Sentosa, Singapore

Find out more at the Conference website.

From 24 Sep 2023
Until 28 Sep 2023
Add to Calendar
Resorts World Sentosa
Singapore
Singapore
Website: 
RehabWeek 2003 Conference website
News topics: 
Health
Technology
Academic discipline: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Institution: 
Asia Research News Partnerships