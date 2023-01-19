RehabWeek 2023

The RehabWeek includes common keynote lectures and other mutually organized sessions, such as panel discussions and poster sessions. In addition, each conference also organizes its own, conference-specific sessions. Visitors can freely choose which conference to attend at any given time.

Supported by Kenes Group and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the event will be co-hosted by two institutions – Shanghai Ruijin Hospital and the Singapore National Healthcare Group (NHG). The event will be held on:

Date: 24th – 28th September, 2023

Venue: Resort World Sentosa, Singapore

Find out more at the Conference website.