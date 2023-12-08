Research Team led by Dr. Jin-hyo Yun at DGIST has signed an MOU with the AI development company Infinyx Co., Ltd

□ On November 3, DGIST (President Young Kuk, Ph.D.) announced that Principal Researcher Dr Jin-hyo Yun’s research team signed and MOU with Infinyx Co., Ltd (CEO In-ho Lee), an AI development company, for the ‘commercialization of the Individual AI original technology.’

□ Dr Yun’s research team has been researching open innovation strategies and business model development for a long time. In particular, and as the head of research, he has been studying the development of open innovation-based individual AI for a follow-up study expanding open innovation-based AI research (conducted in 2016).

□ Meanwhile, Infinyx Co., Ltd. is developing medical and home care artificial intelligence solutions. Through this MOU, Infinyx agreed to commercialize the Individual AI original technology of Dr Yun’s research team at DIGIST.

□ Dr. Yun stated that “I have been collaborating with Professor Heung-ju Ahn of the Department of Basic Science at DGIST, Dr Hyo-bi Cho of the Department of Electronic Information System Research, Professor Kyung-bae Park of the Department of Business Administration at Sangji University, and Professor Seong-yong Choi of the Department of Business Economics and Industrial Engineering at Hanyang University for research on the development of an open innovation-based individual AI, and we will continue to work together in various ways based on AI research in the future.”

- corresponding author e-mail address : [email protected]