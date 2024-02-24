A research team led by Dr. Kim Sang-dong at DGIST presented research at ICASSP 2024, the foremost scholarly conference in signal processing.

□ DGIST (President Lee Kun-woo) announced on February 6th (Tuesday) that a research team led by Dr. Kim Sang-dong from the Division of Automotive Technology would present their research achievements at ICASSP 2024 (IEEE International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, and Signal Processing), which will be held in April in Seoul.

□ ICASSP stands out as a distinguished academic conference in signal processing sponsored by the IEEE Signal Processing Society. As the oldest and largest conference within the IEEE, it boasts a membership exceeding 20,000 from nearly 100 countries worldwide.

□ The research outcome that will be presented at the conference will be a technology that enhances imaging capabilities by incorporating high-resolution signal processing into conventional low-resolution radar devices, enabling precise object recognition inside and outside vehicles. The research team computed signal correlations within the radar to minimize discontinuities, ensuring continuous connection of multiple radar signals without interruption. In addition, the auto-correlation[1] step was repeatedly performed to clearly distinguish the signal of interest[2] from the noise signal[3] included in radar signals, doubling the resolution performance through the signal-processing technology and even using the same hardware specifications.

□ Dr. Kim from the Division of Automotive Technology at DGIST remarked, “it is an honor to present our accomplishments at a globally renowned conference, ICASSP 2024, and in an internationally prestigious journal, IEEE Antennas and Wireless Propagation Letters.” He added, “we are committed to further advancing the technology we have developed and integrating it into practical applications within industrial settings and autonomous driving domains.”

□ This study was funded by the Basic Study Support Project of the National Research Foundation of Korea, and the findings have been published in the January issue of IEEE Antennas and Wireless Propagation Letters (First author: DGIST Division of Automotive Technology, Dr. Kim Bong-seok). The paper will also be presented at ICASSP 2024, which will be held in April.

- Ccorresponding Author E-mail Address : [email protected]





[1] Auto-correlation: Correlation existing among a temporally or spatially continuous series of observations, representing correlation between time points inherent to time-series data.

[2] Signal of interest: Signal focused on by the system, containing significant information for analyzing the result.

[3] Noise signal: Random and unpredictable signal that blocks or distorts the desired signal.