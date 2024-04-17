Switching off the light to see better

While some previous methods utilized random fluorescence emission from single molecules, or “donut” shaped second light source to deactivate or deplete fluorescent sources outside of a desired area, this new method can be gentler on cells that might be damaged by intense or long exposure to light. The researchers believe that their approach is especially effective when trying to understand what is happening in living systems with spatial structure, which can often exhibit background light outside the desired focal plane. This includes organoids, which are artificial assemblies of different cell types meant to reproduce the behavior of actual body organs much better compared with collections of cells cultured on a flat petri dish. “We anticipate that our technique will be useful for future biological studies of 3D cell clusters, including organoids,” says senior author, Katsumasa Fujita. The same could apply to other complex biological systems.

The article, “Selective plane activation structured illumination microscopy,” was published in Nature Methods at DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41592-024-02236-3

About Osaka University

