Scholars at Risk Global Congress 2024: Sustainable knowledge: Lessons from universities, scholars and students in exile

Scholars at Risk invites you to register for the 2024 Global Congress to be held June 25-27, 2024, in partnership with the European Humanities University (EHU) in Vilnius, Lithuania. Global Congresses are SAR’s largest network events, and bring together leading scholars, advocates, students and professionals to rethink issues of academic freedom and related values, to learn from each other, and to help shape SAR’s agenda for the coming years.

The 2024 Global Congress theme, “Sustainable knowledge: Lessons from universities, scholars and students in exile,” seeks to explore and capture the experience of current and prior generations of academic communities forced into exile by political unrest, repression, disaster and conflict. From Afghanistan to Ukraine, Belarus to Myanmar, Turkey to Sudan, Nicaragua to Israel/Palestine, and beyond. How can we help more scholars and students reach safety and reestablish their academic roles most effectively? How can we help institutions and systems persevere and ultimately build better, stronger, freer higher education communities, whether in exile or upon return home?

Join SAR network members, partners and guests as we share best practices and develop skills for navigating challenges and protecting everyone's freedom to think, question and share ideas.

View the complete program and register on the event website. For more information, contact Scholars at Risk: [email protected].