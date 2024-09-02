Songok Cultural Scholarship Foundation pledges 100 million won in development funds to DGIST

□ DGIST (President Kunwoo Lee) announced that the Songgok Cultural Scholarship Foundation (Chairman Jun-gon Park) has pledged to donate 100 million won in development funds to DGIST.

□ The pledge ceremony for the development funds was held at the Songok Cultural Scholarship Foundation on the 28th. Chairman Jun-gon Park of the Songok Cultural Scholarship Foundation and President Kun-woo Lee of the DGIST attended the ceremony.

□ “Our objective is to provide support to students engaged in bio-research at DGIST, Daegu's leading research university, and to contribute to its development into a world-class university,” stated Jun-gon Park, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

□ Meanwhile, the Songok Cultural Scholarship Foundation was established in October 2010 in accordance with the legacy of the late Chairman Emeritus of Coram Steel, Dr. Kyu-sam Park. The foundation has since engaged in activities that contribute to human resource development and community development.

□ The scholarship will be awarded in the amount of 10 million won per year for 10 years to students who have achieved outstanding academic and research performance in the field of bioresearch at DGIST.