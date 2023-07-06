Southeast Asian Media Studies Conference - SEAMSC 2024

Calling interested media studies practitioners, educators, researchers and enthusiasts! In line with the upcoming Southeast Asian Media Studies Conference (SEAMSC 2024), we are thrilled to announce that we are calling for paper submissions related to the conference’s theme: “Interrogations of Media, Sustainability, Development and Power in ASEAN”.

Academic papers such as original research papers and case studies are welcome to be submitted as long as it is related to the diversified topics of the conference; namely,
a) Media and Sustainable Development Goals;
b) Power, Media and Democracy;
c) Media and Environmental Sustainability;
d) Digital Media and Development;
e) Media and Cultural Diversity.

Take note of the following dates:

Abstract submission deadline: August 31, 2023

Notification of acceptance: November 1, 2023

Early bird registration: November 2 – December 15, 2023

Regular registration: December 16, 2023 – January 31, 2024

Late registration: February 1 – February 16, 2024

Conference dates: February 29 – March 2, 2024

You may submit your abstracts through https://www.ereviewer.org/SEAMSC. Submissions will be reviewed by our international panel of experts. Selected papers will be invited for presentation.

You may access the full Call for Papers document through https://bit.ly/SEAMSC2024CallForPapersDocument

For more information, please follow: https://www.facebook.com/seamediastudies/posts/pfbid02SKHqJmB3Jpzu4ucAHM...

Feel free to share and mention your interested colleagues. Best of luck and we look forward to seeing you at the conference!

From 29 Feb 2024
Until 02 Mar 2024
Sunway University
Malaysia
SEAMSA website
15 Dec 2023
16 Feb 2024
31 Aug 2023
Communication
Culture
Politics
Arts
Social sciences
Southeast Asia Media Studies Association