Southeast Asian Media Studies Conference - SEAMSC 2024

Academic papers such as original research papers and case studies are welcome to be submitted as long as it is related to the diversified topics of the conference; namely,

a) Media and Sustainable Development Goals;

b) Power, Media and Democracy;

c) Media and Environmental Sustainability;

d) Digital Media and Development;

e) Media and Cultural Diversity.

Take note of the following dates:

Abstract submission deadline: August 31, 2023

Notification of acceptance: November 1, 2023

Early bird registration: November 2 – December 15, 2023

Regular registration: December 16, 2023 – January 31, 2024

Late registration: February 1 – February 16, 2024

Conference dates: February 29 – March 2, 2024

You may submit your abstracts through https://www.ereviewer.org/SEAMSC. Submissions will be reviewed by our international panel of experts. Selected papers will be invited for presentation.

You may access the full Call for Papers document through https://bit.ly/SEAMSC2024CallForPapersDocument

For more information, please follow: https://www.facebook.com/seamediastudies/posts/pfbid02SKHqJmB3Jpzu4ucAHM...

Feel free to share and mention your interested colleagues. Best of luck and we look forward to seeing you at the conference!