Strolling around a Singapore town: What makes a neighbourhood ideal for walking?

Modern lifestyle is increasingly sedentary, raising concerns about its impact on our health. To cultivate healthier lifestyles among citizens, cities like Singapore has responded with various initiatives. One focus area is active mobility, in which policies and infrastructure are put in place to promote activities like walking and cycling. But in hot and humid Singapore, what does it take to encourage people to walk more than they currently find comfortable?

A new study by researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) sheds light on what motivates Singapore residents to walk. Through focus groups with residents in Tampines, the third-largest town in Singapore, the team—led by SUTD Professorial Fellow Dr Belinda Yuen—identified key factors that influence a neighbourhood's walkability. These findings are published in the paper “Redefining active mobility from spatial to social in Singapore” in Journal of Transport & Health.

“Interest in neighbourhood walkability has increased in recent decades due to its potential to promote healthier lifestyles and carbon-neutral urban environments. But most of the existing studies are on Western populations and temperate cities,” said Dr Yuen, who wanted to understand if the same factors from these studies would apply to residents living in a tropical, high-rise, and high-density environment like Singapore.

To achieve this, the team used mixed methods research, including community survey, personal life logging, camera tracking, and focus group discussion. They convened three focus groups, primarily involving older adults aged 55 years and above who live in Tampines. Conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first group, comprising three older adults was tasked to define what makes a neighbourhood walkable and to come up with a list of non-negotiables in a walkable neighbourhood. The second group, comprising another three older adults, worked on refining the list provided by the first group and added other conditions to the list. The final focus group, which had four older adults and two younger adults, finalised the features on the list. During each session, participants would also share about their daily experiences of walking around Tampines.