SupercomputingAsia 2022 (SCA22) conference announces annual SCA Awards and winners of the Data Mover Challenge 2021

Annex A – Information on SCA22 Award Winners

SCA HPC Visionary Award

The SCA HPC Visionary Award recognises an outstanding individual who has demonstrated great vision in the future of HPC and has contributed significantly to the development of the HPC community, particularly for the ASEAN, Asian and Australasian regions.

Citation

For significant contributions to the advancement of Australian and global HPC through the

development of world-leading HPC research and distinguished service in international HPC

communities.

Prof David Abramson

The University of Queensland, Australia

David is a Professor of Computer Science, and currently heads the University of Queensland Research Computing Centre.

He has been involved in computer architecture and high-performance computing research since 1979. He has held appointments at Griffith University, CSIRO, RMIT and Monash University. Prior to joining UQ, he was the Director of the Monash e-Education Centre, Science Director of the Monash e-Research Centre, and a Professor of Computer Science in the Faculty of Information Technology at Monash. From 2007 to 2011 he was an Australian Research Council Professorial Fellow.

David has expertise in High Performance Computing, distributed and parallel computing, computer architecture and software engineering. He has produced in excess of 230 research publications, and some of his work has also been integrated in commercial products. One of these, Nimrod, has been used widely in research and academia globally, and is also available as a commercial product, called EnFuzion, from Axceleon.

His world-leading work in parallel debugging is sold and marketed by Cray Inc, one of the world’s

leading supercomputing vendors, as a product called ccdb.

David is a Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE), and the Australian Computer Society (ACS).

His hobbies include recreational cycling, photography and making stained glass windows. He is also an amateur playwright, and author of Purely Academic.

SCA HPC Leadership/Achievement Award

The SCA HPC Leadership/Achievement Award recognises an outstanding individual with

excellence in leadership within the HPC community, particularly for the ASEAN, Asian and

Australasian regions.

Citation

For leading pioneering initiatives to develop South Korea's HPC community and driving

activities that have advanced international cooperation.

Dr Jysoo Lee

KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology), Saudi Arabia

Dr Jysoo Lee is Facilities Director of the Research Computing Core Labs at KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) in Saudi Arabia. He is responsible for KAUST’s highperformance

computing, artificial intelligence, and visualization services. Prior to this role, Lee was Director of the Supercomputing Center in KISTI (Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information) and Founding Director General of NISN (National Institute of Supercomputing and Networking) in South Korea.

Jysoo Lee has been working in the area of high-performance computing for more than 30 years, and has made numerous contributions. At KISTI, he led national supercomputing and high-performance research network services supporting 400+ organizations across South Korea. He was responsible for the planning, procurement, and service of South Korea’s fourth-generation national supercomputing facility with the budget of $60M. He was responsible for several national highperformance computing projects in South Korea. He led the “National Grid Infrastructure Construction Project”, resulting in the creation of the national Grid computing service of K*Grid, development of the Grid middleware package of KMI (Korea Middleware Initiative), and delivery of the commercial Grid service demonstrator. He planned and led the “National e-Science Infrastructure Construction” project for producing a cyber research environment to enhance research productivity. Several domain-specific environments and common software packages were created from the project. He also led the effort for the legislation of the “National Supercomputing Promotion Act” to enhance people’s quality of life and the economic development of the nation through the

efficient use of supercomputing. The key action for achieving the goal was establishing and implementing a national plan for the supercomputing ecosystem. NISN (National Institute of Supercomputing and Networking) was created to support the action. Lee became the founding Director General of NISN and led the development of and supported the execution of a five-year national supercomputing master plan and yearly implementation plan. He also led the planning of the Super Korea 2020 project for the construction of the fifth-generation national supercomputing infrastructure. He also has been active in building HPC communities. He led the establishment of KSCSE (Korean Society of Computational Sciences and Engineering), an interdisciplinary forum for fostering communication and collaboration between diverse disciplines, and KSC (Korea Supercomputing Conference), an annual event for the South Korean supercomputing community. As Deputy Chair of GFK (Grid Form Korea), which is the largest Grid research community in South Korea, he established formal relations with OGF (Open Grid Form) as an affiliate member. He also hosted and participated in numerous international meetings such as GGF (Global Grid Forum), PRAGMA (The Pacific Rim Application and Grid Middleware Assembly), and HPC Saudi.

At KAUST, he streamlined the research computing infrastructure of $100M+ capital investment, and

is serving as chair of the acquisition committee for the procurement of a third-generation flagship

supercomputer. He created a program for impactful collaborations with major in-Kingdom

organizations, resulting in three world records with Saudi Aramco, better daily forecasts with Saudi’s

National Center for Meteorology, and major cost savings with the Saudi Electricity Company. He

also created a data science service, consisting of computing infrastructure, training and support

programs.

He established the “Grid and Supercomputing Program” in UST (University of Science and

Technology) in South Korea and had served as the Chief Professor since its inception. In 2018, he

was selected as one of the “People to Watch” by HPCwire, a leading media in the area of highperformance

computing.

SCA HPC Network Achievement Award

HPC development in our region has not progressed in isolation or without the help of

international partners from across the world. For their contribution towards helping to grow

the HPC ecosystem in Asia, SCA HPC Network Achievement Award recognises individuals

or organisations who have played key roles in helping develop the HPC infrastructure and

the related ecosystem in the region.

Citation

For contributions towards promoting global research and interaction between HPC

communities through the establishment and growth of both local and international research

and education networks.

A/Prof Francis Lee Bu Sung

Singapore Advanced Research and Education Network

(SingAREN), Singapore

Francis Lee is a trailblazer in the research and education community. He had initiated a number of

major projects and initiatives that has brought the community together to work towards the common

good

He has been involved in SingAREN since it’s early beginnings as a project funded by Telecoms

Singapore and iDA in 1998. He spearheaded the discussion and formation of SingAREN as a notfor-

profit entity. As the founding President of SingAREN in 2003, he focused the sustainability and relevance of the entity to its members by deploying new services such as eduroam and SGAF (single-sign-on). Under his stewardship SingAREN obtained the SLIX 1.0 grant from NRF in 2013. The move to lease dark fiber connections rather than procuring bandwidth made SingAREN’s network technology deployment independent of the telcos. In 2014, SingAREN deployed the first 100Gbps national research and education network (NREN) in the region. In 2019, as a co-PI of SLIX 2.0, SingAREN expanded the fiber footprint and became more resilient and has grown to become a national research infrastructure (NRI). Francis played a major role in the growth of SingAREN and has been a constant driving force in guiding SingAREN over the past 20 years.

Francis has been the key spokesman for SingAREN at international meetings since 2003 and was elected to various portfolios at the regional and international level including TEIN*CC and TransPAC, and helped establish SingAREN and Singapore as a major R&E network hub. From just a single international link to USA in 2003, there are now more than a dozen international connections with several 100G intra- and inter-regional links. Singapore now has high-speed network connectivity to Europe, USA, Oceania and East Asia with a large number of these links funded by our partners as SingAREN is a trusted, efficient and well-connected hub. Francis helped facilitate these achievements through the collaborations he cultivated over many years and building trust with the community. To ensure international submarine cable resilience and diversity, Francis initiated the Asia Pacific Ring MOU with partners from USA and East Asia in 2017, where partners will serve as a back-up of each other’s links and share information of the cable system procured to ensure diversity. This collaborative network was renamed APOnet in 2021 with the addition of new members. Likewise, in 2019 he repeated a similar initiative with European partners for the connectivity between Europe, East Asia and Oceania called the Asia-Pacific Europe Ring (AER). The two initiatives have been a major game changer that improved the resiliency of international connectivity as well as cost sharing of the procurement of links. These include the CAE-1 100G link from Singapore to Slough (UK), which is co-funded by 6 parties (3 from Europe and 3 from Oceania and East Asia).

Francis has been the advisor to the NTU teams participating annually at the Student Cluster Competitions held in Asia, Europe and USA since 2016. Under his supervision the teams have achieved great success including being the Overall Winner at SC17; the Highest Linpack Award from 2017-2019; and 2nd Overall at ISC18, and ISC21. Currently, the NTU team is ranked 4th on the Student Cluster Competition Worldwide Leadership list.

In 2019, he took the lead in organising the inaugural Data Mover Challenge, which is a competition that encourages commercial entities and the academic and scientific community to demonstrate their capabilities and expertise to test software and solutions for transferring huge amounts of research data. The DMC has grown from just a few links across the Pacific and Oceania to include Europe in the latest DMC21 competition. Francis serves as a member of the judging panel and continues to shape the competition.