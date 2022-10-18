SUSS collaborates with India’s Lady Doak College to empower youths to advocate for gender equality

Singapore, October 18, 2022 – The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) partnered India’s Lady Doak College (LDC), Madurai, Tamil Nadu’s first women college, to launch a virtual Global Service-Learning programme called Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers (BBBB). The programme enabled youths from both cities to utilise filmmaking techniques to spread community awareness of good practices in gender equality.

The programme is supported by Youth Corps Singapore (YCS) under the National Youth Council (NYC).

Undertaken with LDC’s Centre for Women’s Studies and International Study Centre over the course of four months during the height of Covid-19 pandemic (August 25- December 10, 2021), the BBBB programme connected students of both institutions to co-produce two short documentary videos.

The videos explore the similarities and differences between successful contemporary cases of gender equality and justice in Madurai and Singapore, while highlighting the importance of contextualsation to local conditions for good practices in gender equality to be successful.

The programme facilitated a reciprocal partnership between the two institutions. Ms Cynthia Chang, Assistant Director and Head (Office of Service-Learning & Community Engagement), Centre for Experiential Learning at SUSS said: “As fellow members of the Service-Learning Asia Network, SUSS’ partnership with LDC has come a long way. Overcoming the physical distance imposed on us by the pandemic, our close relationship enabled students from both our institutions to explore a mode of collaboration to serve and learn together.”

Dr Beulah Rajkumar, Advisor, Centre for Women’s Studies in LDC, shared, “Coming from two countries with a wide disparity in size, economic development, and cultural backgrounds, the programme helped the students to learn about each other. As they explored their similarities and bridged differences, the challenges and opportunities surrounding Gender Equality emerged as significant topic for the students to explore and work cross-culturally. The programme helped our students develop relationships and understanding which will last a lifetime.”

Through the programme, participants were equipped to tackle gender equality issues and were taught specialised videography skills by SUSS and LDC team along with United Women Singapore (UWS)[1]. Harnessing the powerful medium of documentaries, the two videos created by the students sought to promote community awareness of gender issues.

Video Synopses

#NotAlone | How Are Communities Addressing Sexual Harassment?

The first video entitled “#NotAlone” focuses on how sexual harassment is addressed by different communities. It was created by four SUSS students and four LDC students, mentored by both staff from LDC and SUSS. The film can be enjoyed here.

This documentary aims to raise awareness and help others better understand sexual harassment in both Singapore and India. It features stories from survivors and explores their views on the ways society can prevent and support victims.

Through documenting how schools are working to create a safer environment for students, the narrative hopes to promote good practices in hope that viewers will be better informed and equipped to support members of the community who have gone through similar experiences.

“By interviewing school representatives, we can understand how schools are working to create a safer environment for students. By promoting the good practices presently adopted, it is our hope that viewers will be better informed and more equipped to support members of the community who have gone through similar experiences. By breaking the silence on such a topic, we want survivors to know that they are not alone and not to be afraid to seek help,” Nur Hidayah Bte Sarifudin, participant of BBBB and a SUSS Year 2 Social Work student.

“I feel very honoured to be able to work with LDC and be part of this project. It has challenged and broaden my perspective and taught me many valuable lessons. Our teamhope that when victims of sexual harassment watch our film, they will know that they are not alone, and there are people to support them. I am really thankful that we were able to work together in creating social change for our communities.” said Isabelle Tan Yee Cheng, participant of BBBB and a SUSS Year 2 Marketing student.

“The gender issues workshops gave me a rare opportunity to get to know about SUSS students, their perspectives and cultures, especially how some forms of gender inequalitys persists in Singapore and India. I realise how sensitive and traumatic it can be for survivors to share their sexual harassment experiences. The collaboration with SUSS students gave our documentary a different perspective and I loved the workshop and the collaboration! with the SUSS students,” said Harini. K, a participant of BBBB from LDC.

This collaboration between SUSS and LDC paved the way to build more understanding about gender issues among youths, to create a safe space for diversity and inclusion. Dr Ann Nirmala Carr, Coordinator of LDC’s CWS, said the student teams working across borders on a common issue of sexual harassment have deftly called attention to the important issue of silent acceptance of the grave offence of sexual abuse. CWS addresses numerous harassments complaints and it is a tremendous learning to know how it is done at the SUSS. “After this programme, the team in LDC has worked to put in place safe sharing spaces. Amidst the barriers of not being together in a physical space, one big takeaway of this programme is the beautiful collaboration and forging of great relationships between LDC and SUSS.”

The documentary was written and directed by students from SUSS (Nicole Marlene Nonis, Nur Hidayah Sarifudin, Tan Yee Cheng Isabelle and Toh Hui Fang) and LDC (Aiswarya Jothi Bala. M, Harini. K and Mary Shilpa. J).

#EMPOWER | How Tertiary Institutions Empower Women

“#EMPOWER” showcases the various good practices that several tertiary institutions have implemented to empower women within their existing social settings and local context.

#EMPOWER was created by four SUSS students and four LDC students, mentored by both staff from LDC and SUSS. The documentary can be enjoyed here.

The documentary shows how schools strive to minimise and preventgender inequality by providing equal opportunities for both genders to succeed in a male-dominant industry such as Entrepreneurship, Sports, Public Safety and Security. Based in India and Singapore, the film showcases how school-based activities such as co-curricular activities and the planning of curriculum encourage inclusivity of both genders.

“We made a film about tertiary education's influence on women empowerment because during our discussions, we found Lady Doak College an oasis for students to develop their skills and personalities. It paved ways for students to overcome their inhibitions as women, boost their self-esteem and to know about themselves. It was my first experience working with overseas friends and I was stunned by their active participation, collaborative work and friendship. I’m glad to have made new friends and grow,” shared Logitha MA, a participant of BBBB from LDC.

Through the documentary, the team advocated for steps towards gender equality within tertiary education by sharing successful stories.

It was written and directed by students from SUSS (Benjamin Chong Wei Ming, Darren Lee Xiang Lin, Jasmine Goh Jia Qi and Yegammai Sethuraman) and LDC (B. Jaladhijaa, K.Sushma, M.A. Logitha and S. Shalmia Kysar).

[1] The United Women Singapore (UWS) is a non-profit organisation that aims to advance and drive gender equality and women’s empowerment, and build a pipeline of women leaders and influencers in Singapore and the region.

