SUTD researchers discover that dual-language gameplay protects against cognitive ageing

The team developed a multilingual, touch-screen, game-based application for older adults known as the Dual-Language Intervention in Semantic memory – Computerised (DISC) tool. DISC is designed to encourage independent play while improving cognitive function. It features an avatar called Ah Mei who delivers instructions, feedback, and prompts to users should they need assistance.

Compared to other older adult-oriented game apps, DISC is unique in incorporating bilingualism as a core element of its cognitive intervention. “Most existing cognitive games either do not consider the specific needs of older adults or only offer single-language experiences. DISC stands out by utilising both languages simultaneously, enhancing the cognitive benefits,” explained Prof Yow.

To test the hypothesis that a greater use of two languages can affect cognitive ability positively, the researchers ran an intervention programme with DISC training sessions for cognitively healthy (CH) and cognitively impaired (CI) older adults recruited from senior care centres in Singapore. The participants were randomised into dual-language, single-language, and control groups.

Prof Yow’s team reported that both CH and CI older adults showed significant cognitive improvements after playing DISC in dual-language mode over the single-language group and the control group. For CH older adults, their visuospatial construction skills and the later stage of verbal learning showed improvement immediately after intervention. For CI older adults, only the early stage of verbal learning showed improvement six months after intervention.

The differences in cognitive improvement between CH and CI older adults could be due to the degeneration of brain areas responsible for these skills in CI participants, according to Prof Yow, who believed that these changes would not be reversible through cognitive training alone. With regard to the cognitive improvement delay in CI older adults, this is akin to the ‘sleeper’ effect, which has been observed in other cognitive training studies with older adults. “Some researchers speculate that this effect occurs because neural changes take longer to manifest at the behavioural level, particularly in individuals experiencing neural degeneration,” she said.