Traffic Light Labels: Do They Promote Healthier Food Choices in Sri Lanka?

(This is a republication of an original article written by IPS Research Economist, Priyanka Jayawardena. Access the original blog here)

Written ahead of World Health Day observed on 07 August 2022.

TLL on SSBs

TLL inform the public of the sugar levels in SSBs through a colour code.

Sugar content on SSBs is displayed using traffic light colours – red, amber, and green with red denoting the highest sugar content and green the lowest. This regulation had been introduced for carbonated beverages, fruit nectar, fruit juices and ready-to-serve beverages other than milk-based products. TLL exclude sweetened milk-based products which are widely consumed and heavily promoted for Sri Lankan children.

The IPS study captures consumers’ knowledge, attitudes and practices in relation to the TLL system. A consumer survey with a sample of about 2,500 consumers in 14 districts was conducted at supermarkets and Sathosa outlets covering all nine provinces with urban-rural representation. The discrete choice experiment (DCE) method was applied to investigate the effectiveness of TLL on SSB choices. Taking into consideration SSB regulations and SSB product features, three key aspects — beverage category (carbonated beverages, fruit nectar, fruit juices and milk-based products); TLL codes (red, amber, green and no TLL label) and price per pack, were considered as SSB choice factors in the DCE model.

Awareness of TLL

The study reveals that two-thirds of participants were aware of the TTL system on SSBs, although awareness differs by location of residence. For example, in Colombo, Kandy, and Kurunegala consumer awareness was around 75%, while it was around 50% for Ratnapura, Jaffna and Nuwara Eliya. Further, there are differences in TLL awareness by population groups. For example, the TLL system is less well known among the less educated, disadvantaged socio-economic groups, and the elderly (Figure 1). The IPS study also reveals that consumers who are unaware of TLL are less likely to use available information on the sugar content of SSBs.