Video gaming improves mental well-being, landmark study finds

“Our findings challenge common stereotypes about gaming being harmful or merely providing temporary euphoria,” said lead author Hiroyuki Egami, PhD., Assistant Professor at Nihon University. “We’ve shown that gaming can improve mental health and life satisfaction across a broad spectrum of individuals.”

Egami further explained, “Many earlier studies drew conclusions from correlational analysis with observational data, which can’t distinguish between cause and effect. Our natural experimental design allows us to confidently say that gaming actually leads to improved well-being, rather than just being associated with it.”

Md. Shafiur Rahman, PhD., Senior Assistant Professor at Hamamatsu University School of Medicine and second author of the study added: “As an epidemiologist, I’ve often seen concerns about gaming’s negative impacts. However, this study’s robust methodology challenges those preconceptions. It highlights the need for a more nuanced approach in studying digital media’s effects on health.”

Notably, the study found that while the PlayStation 5 offered relatively smaller psychological benefits for children, the Nintendo Switch provided larger psychological benefits. These findings question the stereotype that games are universally harmful to children and emphasize the importance of considering the multifaceted nature of gaming, including platforms, genres, and playing styles, in research and policymaking.

While the data for this study was collected during the COVID-19 period, the authors note the importance of future research to verify these results in different contexts. Nonetheless, the study’s robust methodology provides compelling evidence for the causal relationship between video gaming and improved mental well-being.

This impactful research provides crucial evidence for policymakers and international organizations like WHO and UNICEF to develop more nuanced approaches to digital media consumption. It also paves the way for future research into personalized gaming experiences that could enhance well-being.

The full paper can be accessed at: [https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-024-01948-y]



