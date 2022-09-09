Virtual Innovation Competition 2022

Virtual Innovation Competition is an international virtual innovation event organized by DIGIT360 and Digital Information Interest Group (DIGIT), in collaboration with Faculty of Information Management, Universiti Teknologi MARA Kelantan Branch, Malaysia; Universitas Ngudi Waluyo, Indonesia; Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges, Philippines; Indian Innovators Association, India; Indonesia Scientific Society, Indonesia; The Union Of Arab Academics, Yemen; Asia Research News; Jawatankuasa Tetap Pusat Sumber, Persatuan Pustakawan Malaysia; Nusantara Training and Research, Indonesia; Nobel International School, Malaysia; LSL International Academy, Malaysia; Academica Press Solutions; and Laman Teknologi.
WHY YOU SHOULD JOIN VIC22?
- Inexpensive registration fee
- International event gathering academician, practitioners, and students from all around the world.
- To fulfil the requirement of your KPI from the comfort of your office.
- 2 + 1: Innovation + Extended Abstract publication with eISBN
- 21 special awards to be won.
COMPETITION SCHEDULE
Competition Period 15 September 2022- 01 November 2022
Entry Deadline & Payment of Fees 01 November 2022
Judging 03 November 2022 – 07 November 2022
Announcement of Results 15 November 2022, 11.00 AM
HOW TO PARTICIPATE?
- Register your project at Registro Portal: https://registro.vic22.my
- A letter of Acceptance (LOA) will be automatically issued for the accepted project. Please check Registro Portal for the copy of the PROJECT ID (I.E. YS10, 3MT1, SS1, ST1)
- Upload your video to any YouTube Channel. Please ensure that you set the permission to public or unlisted.
- Pay the participation fee via Registro Payment System.
- Upload your video link, and evidence (optional – Preferable Google Drive) via Registro Portal.
- The organizer will verify the payment, video, and/or evidence link.
- Once verified, the video will be uploaded to VIC22 Virtual Booth at https://booth.vic22.my/.
- A panel of expert reviewers will review all the projects submitted.
- Most Outstanding Video Award will be selected by the juries.
- Announcement of results through VIC22 YouTube Channel, VIC22 website, and email.
- The judges’ decision is final, and no appeals will be entertained.
SUPPORT TEAM
For more information, please visit the event website: https://vic22.my or reach us via email at [email protected]. You may also contact us through our support group at https://t.me/vicsupport