Weekly News Bites: breath biometrics, a rocket launch, and dino bellybuttons.

Instead of using a fingerprint or face ID to unlock your electronics, Kyushu University and University of Tokyo scientists have developed an artificial nose that can recognize you using your breath. This biometric sensor can increase security by analyzing your unique chemical make-up.

South Korea has successfully launched its first rocket: Nuri. This three-stage rocket, built by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, carried both a 1.3-ton dummy satellite and a performance verification satellite to test the rocket’s capabilities in gathering space data.

The University of Vienna, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), and the National Museum of Korea have analyzed remains found at the Gaya confederacy in present-day South Korea. The team unveiled a diverse population that may have been the result of mixing during the Three Kingdoms period.

Researchers from Aligarh Muslim University found evidence of a multi-drug-resistant bacterial gene in hospital waste. This is the first reporting instance of colistin (a drug used for antibiotic-resistant bacteria) resistance reported in India.

By examining a very well-preserved fossil from a parrot-beaked dinosaur, researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong have found the oldest bellybutton to date. The quality of the fossil and the use of laser-imaging techniques allowed the researchers to find this scar on a dinosaur that lived between 145 million to 66 million years ago.