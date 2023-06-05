20613 - Research Fellow - Dr. Anthony Khong's Lab

The Khong laboratory aspires to dissect how biomolecular condensates regulate gene expression, participate in cancer biology, and leverage this understanding to develop novel cancer therapeutics. We are currently looking for a motivated postdoctoral fellow who shares our aspirations. The successful candidate will work alongside a highly collegial team whose laboratory culture centres on intellectual and personal growth, inclusivity, and respect. The Khong laboratory is situated at the Cancer Science Institute (CSI) of Singapore, one of the five Research Centres of Excellence established by the government of Singapore. The successful candidate will have access to several state-of-the-art facilities within CSI, including Genomics and Data Analytics Core, Quantitative Proteomics Core, and the Microscopy and Multiplex Assays Core, and be immersed in a highly stimulating cancer research environment.
Duties And Responsibilities
-
Ph.D. degree in life sciences or equivalent
-
Extensive wet lab experience in molecular biology or related disciplines (biochemistry, genetics, etc…)
-
Good communication skills in presentation and writing
-
Collegial
Applications should include a cover letter, curriculum vitae, and names and contact information for two professional references with the link below.
If you require more information about the position and available projects, please reach out to my email at khonga[at]nus.edu.sg