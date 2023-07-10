Assistant Professor, Department of Social Sciences and Policy Studies (Ref: 2300739)

The appointee is expected to be an active researcher and able to collaborate with colleagues on research that leads to publications in leading international journals and successfully acquire external research funding. The appointee will participate in activities related to teaching, research, project supervision, curriculum and programme development, and programme and course management at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Applicants should have expertise in the sociological studies of urban development, and topics related to community identity, cohesion and resilience. Professional and research network conducive to our exchange and research on cities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) area would also be useful.

Applicants should have a PhD in Sociology and Urban Studies or related fields and preferably post-qualification teaching experience in the higher education sector or other relevant professional qualifications. Applicants should provide evidence of achievements in research and teaching, and a statement of teaching and research interests.

For information on the Department, please visit: https://www.eduhk.hk/ssps/

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25872/AsstProf_SSPS_2300739.pdf