Associate Professor / Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Instruction (Ref: 2201321)

The Department is looking for academic staff who wish to join a group of committed colleagues whose focus is on the academic study of curriculum and instruction. Successful candidate(s) will contribute to the growth and development of a Department that plays a central role in the education of teachers; pursues research and development projects that contribute better understanding of schools and the contexts in which they operate; and works with schools and education policy-makers to improve schooling for Hong Kong students. The Department aspires to be a leading regional centre for the study of curriculum, digital learning and teaching, educational technology, STEM education - working collaboratively with higher education institutions in Hong Kong, Mainland China and across the region.