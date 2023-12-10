CALL FOR PAPERS: SEAMSJ 6.1 - DIGITAL COMMUNICATION AND INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

SEAMSJ issue 6.1 will delve into the multifaceted dimensions of digital communication and innovative technologies in the context of data science, with artificial intelligence (AI) being increasingly integrated into the production and operational cycles of media industries. The main objective of SEAMSJ 6.1 is to grasp the opportunities and challenges brought about by advancements in the novel technologies shaping and shaped by AI. The issue examines the interactions between human behavior, cognition, social motivations, and the vast amount of data generated by digital platforms and the use of algorithms and AI systems to analyze and influence information flow. This open call for contributions for SEAMSJ issue 6.1 invites full-paper submissions not only from scholars and practitioners who participated in the recently held International Conference and Media and Communication (ICMC 2023; organized and hosted by the Swinburne Vietnam Alliance Program and supported by SEAMSA in November 2023) but also from all academicians and other experts in the areas of Southeast Asian Media Studies, AI, digital communication, and innovative technologies.

AREAS OF INTEREST

Submitted articles should focus on digital communication and innovative technologies as they shape media landscapes in Southeast Asia. As such, they could touch on any of the following areas of interest:

Futures of the media industries in Southeast Asia

Applications of innovative AI technologies

AI in the realms of professional development and media research

Knowledge production and dissemination

Fake news, misinformation, disinformation, alternative expertise

AI and social, political, economic, and cultural issues

Data analysis and audience insights

Changing roles in journalism, fact-seeking and checking

Integration of AI in journalism and media training curricula

AI in relation to Media and Information Literacy (MIL)

Interdisciplinary collaboration in a future shaped by AI

Algorithmic decision-making in media business

Surveillance and privacy concerns

Submitted research articles adhering to these and related themes and to the SEAMSJ’s aims and scope will be considered for publication. All submitted articles undergo a primary quality check by the SEAMSJ editorial team and a secondary quality check through a double-blind peer-review according to quality standards found here: https://bitly.ws/32PvE

PAPER GUIDELINES

Length: 4,000 to 5,000 words (excluding abstract and references)

Title: 5 to 12 words

Abstract: 150 to 200 words

Keywords: 4 to 5

References: 20 to 40 (80% from 2018 to 2023)

Short bio: 150 words (separate on final page)

Font: Arial, size 11, 1.5 line spacing

Paragraphs: One empty line between paragraphs; no indentation of paragraphs

Pagination: Page numbers in lower right corner

Style: Chicago Manual of Style. Follow this guide for in-text citations and the list of references:



https://www.chicagomanualofstyle.org/tools_citationguide/citation-guide-1.html

https://www.chicagomanualofstyle.org/tools_citationguide/citation-guide-2.html

Figures: A maximum of 3 graphic images (figures) of excellent quality

Tables: A maximum of 3 tables of excellent quality

Language: British English preferred (American English accepted)

File: MS Word file (no PDFs)

Samples: See published SEAMSJ issues here: https://seamsa.org/seamsjournal/

IMPORTANT DATES

1 February 2024: Final deadline for full paper submission

for full paper submission 1 April 2024: Double-blind peer review and feedback

1 June 2024: Submission of revised paper

1 August 2024: Target publication date

SUBMISSION AND INQUIRIES

Submit full paper (MS Word file) and signed ethics commitment form (PDF file; ethics commitment form) and direct all inquiries to ICMC email at [email protected] with CC to SEAMSJ editor-in-chief, Dr. Alexander J. Klemm at [email protected], and Dr. Ngo Bich Ngoc at [email protected]. Put “[SEAMSJ 6.1]” in the email subject line.

ABOUT THE GUEST EDITORS

NGO BICH NGOC holds a PhD in Journalism from the Academy of Journalism and Communication, Vietnam. She is Head of Media and Communication Department, Swinburne University of Technology, Vietnam. She was Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the online portal of the Academy of Journalism and Communication, and an editor of the Journal of Political Theory and Communication, Vietnam. She also works as reviewer for several academic journals in Vietnam. Her research areas are multimedia journalism, digital communication, strategic communication, social media, and public relations.

LE THU MACH holds a PhD in Journalism from Monash University, Australia. She is a lecturer at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Vietnam. Her research interests include journalism, social media, public sphere, media research ethics, and strategic communication. Since 2022, she has been serving as the External Relations Director on the Executive Board of the Southeast Asian Media Studies Association (SEAMSA).