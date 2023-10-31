Open for registration! Virtual seminars on funding availability and grant proposal writing for global change research and capacity development in the Asia-Pacific region.

APN is pleased to announce that it will be holding two virtual seminars to provide introductory overviews, guidance, and tutorials on submitting successful proposals to its annual Call for Proposals. We open our invitation widely to interested project proponents based institutionally in our network of 22 Asia-Pacific countries, and especially welcoming persons who fulfil our criteria for early-career professionals.

This year, APN is inviting proposals in it’s two core programmes, for medium-scale funding from October 2024: the Collaborative Regional Research Programme (CRRP) and the Scientific Capacity Development Programme (CAPaBLE). A limited amount of financial support is available for proposal activities that fall within its area of interest.

With a growing interest in APN proposal submissions, evidenced by our record total of 145 proposal submissions in the 2022 Call for Proposals, the APN Scientific Affairs team is looking forward to sharing detailed insight into our annual Call for Proposals launch procedure and guidance for successful proposal submissions.

Seminar agenda: