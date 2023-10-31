Open for registration! Virtual seminars on funding availability and grant proposal writing for global change research and capacity development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Seeking to build experience in collaborative regional research and scientific capacity development in the Asia-Pacific region? Interested in writing grant proposals for global environmental change projects? Come and join our open capacity building seminars to receive grant proposal writing guidance and an introduction to the Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN)'s 2023 Call for Proposals. Two seminars are available on the 9th and 10th of November, and we warmly welcome participation from early career professionals and global change practitioners in the Asia-Pacific region.
APN is pleased to announce that it will be holding two virtual seminars to provide introductory overviews, guidance, and tutorials on submitting successful proposals to its annual Call for Proposals. We open our invitation widely to interested project proponents based institutionally in our network of 22 Asia-Pacific countries, and especially welcoming persons who fulfil our criteria for early-career professionals.
This year, APN is inviting proposals in it’s two core programmes, for medium-scale funding from October 2024: the Collaborative Regional Research Programme (CRRP) and the Scientific Capacity Development Programme (CAPaBLE). A limited amount of financial support is available for proposal activities that fall within its area of interest.
With a growing interest in APN proposal submissions, evidenced by our record total of 145 proposal submissions in the 2022 Call for Proposals, the APN Scientific Affairs team is looking forward to sharing detailed insight into our annual Call for Proposals launch procedure and guidance for successful proposal submissions.
Seminar agenda:
- Introduction to the Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research (APN)
- The CRRP and CAPaBLE programmes, and past rates of proposal submission success
- Eligibility requirements and special considerations
- High priority sub-regional topics for the 2023 Call for Proposals
- Timeline of submissions and stages for the 2023 Call for Proposals
- Technical Component: Navigating the APNIS interface for proposals submission
- Open Q&A
Two sessions are available for open registration, targeting timezones and participation in the Asia-Pacific region:
- Session 1: 9 November 2023, 16:30 JST — Register here via Zoom
- Session 2: 10 November 2023, 11:00 JST — Register here via Zoom
We look forward to welcoming your virtual participation in due course, and to receiving your proposals from the 2023 Call for Proposals launch on the 10th of November.