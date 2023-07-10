Research Assistant Professor (Chinese Classics and Chinese Cultural Education) Department of Chinese Language Studies (Ref: 2300577)

The Department of Chinese Language Studies of The Faculty of Humanities seeks to recruit scholars at the rank of Research Assistant Professor. Our department currently comprises a strong, experienced academic team specialising in Chinese linguistics and applied linguistics (in particular learning and teaching of Chinese language as the first and second language). In order to enhance the study on Chinese culture, value and heritage which is aligned with the Faculty's strategic development of "care and caring" in the humanities, we invite applications in the field of Chinese classics and Chinese cultural education.

The appointee will be expected to contribute to the development of the research capacity of the Department, Faculty and University. Responsibilities mainly include: (i) securing external competitive research grant (e.g., ECS/GRF); (ii) conducting research and produce high quality publications / research output; (iii) undertaking some teaching duties, curriculum and programme development at undergraduate and/or postgraduate levels; and (iv) participate in and be an active member of the University’s community at Departmental / Faculty levels.

For information on the Department, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/chl/.

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25726/RAsstProf_CHL_2300577.pdf