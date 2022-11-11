Weekly News Bites: Jumping robots, gender stereotypes, and a new species of crab

The Georgia Institute of Technology and Ajou University have developed a tiny jumping robot that is inspired by the acrobatic springtail which can jump up and reorient itself in the air. This mini robot can help improve movement for larger robots through the understanding of the little critter’s leaps and flips.

Gender stereotypes can appear in children from around 4-7 years old according to research by Kyoto University. These include attributing traits such as intelligence and niceness to different genders. The percentage of male and females chosen to have these traits differed by age group.

A new species of crab has been discovered by Annamalai University in India. This has been the first sighting of Pseudohelice annamalai, named after the university that discovered it. The genus (e.g. the homo in homosapiens) had only two confirmed species.

The world’s first 3D printer that can print implant-grade silicone is being housed in the Indian Institute of Science. Implants can now be personalized to each patient and can be made in the hospital itself. This will save time and money on transport of the implants and can help surgeons as weight and stiffness can also be tailored to the needs of the patient.

Vaping can be as harmful as smoking, says the Indonesian Cancer Foundation and the University of Indonesia. Both practices irritate the lungs and long-term irritation can lead to lung cancer which is often diagnosed at later stages which affects chances of survival.