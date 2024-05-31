Weekly News Bites: Sweat analysis, AI dogs, and a wooden satellite

Hate needles and workouts? A new wearable by Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) and Northwestern University, USA, analyzes sweat without intense exercise. It stimulates sweat glands using pilocarpine and a mild electric current. When tested on infants, it showed 98% accuracy in detecting cystic fibrosis.

National Taiwan University unveiled Taiwan's first AI robot dogs, Oliver and Dustin, for industrial and rescue tasks. The cost-effective robots can navigate complex terrain and use AI learning, which will allow them to do complex movements like climbing stairs. This project aims to address labor shortages in various sectors.

Research from Sun Yat-Sen University reveals that eating too much fatty food may worsen breast cancer outcomes. A high-fat diet disrupts gut microbiota, accelerating tumor progression and reducing chemotherapy effectiveness. In some good news, this research highlights how the gut microbiota can contribute which could mark it as a target for therapy.

Introducing LignoSat, the first wooden satellite! Developed by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry, the small cube made of Japanese bigleaf magnolia passed NASA and JAXA safety checks and should fully burn up without leaving debris like metal satellites. LignoSat is planned for launch later this year.

A team at NSYSU has developed an alkaline electrolysis seawater hydrogen production prototype. This prototype can make green hydrogen from seawater and regular water by electrolysis. This type of technology could help islands reduce their dependency on imported energy and avoid supply disruptions.