‘LU Jockey Club Health and Financial Education Programme for Elderly’ wins IFEA (Teaching – School Division) Silver Award

"LU Jockey Club Health and Financial Education Programme for Elderly", organised by Institute of Policy Studies of Lingnan University and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, was awarded the IFEA (Teaching – School Division) Silver Award by Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC), making it the only university in Hong Kong to be selected as one of the top three winners. The respective Assessment Committees are comprised of government representatives, IFEC Board members, and industry experts, recognising Lingnan University’s efforts to advance investor and financial education by improving the elderly’s health and financial literacy, and sharing best practices in investor and financial education projects. The Honourable Mr Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, presented an award to Lingnan University representative, Vice-President Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho yesterday (13 March).

The project, running from 2021 to 2024, offers training on consumption benefits of education, wealth management, and health planning to over 1,300 elderly in Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, and Tin Shui Wai. Over the past three years, Lingnan University has cooperated with community stakeholders to raise public awareness of the lives of the elderly in retirement. Through a series of training programmes, including intergenerational communication activities and student volunteer services, the project has empowered seniors with the latest financial knowledge and scam prevention tips, promoting active ageing by showing them how to cope with daily challenges. Some have become Lingnan elderly ambassadors themselves, extending their care to help others help themselves, thereby demonstrating the concept of productive aging.

The project comes to an end in March, and the closing ceremony was held on the Lingnan University campus in late February. The officiating guest Mr Chan How-chi, MH, the Chairman of the New Territories West Elder Academies Cluster, said: “We look forward to seeing different sectors cultivating the treasure hub of knowledge to the elderly population, so that there would be more platforms for the elderly to share and exchange and to manifest the idea of “Productive Ageing”.

More about "LU Jockey Club Health and Financial Education Programme for Elderly

Institute of Policy Studies, Lingnan University, is funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust to implement the "LU Jockey Club Health and Financial Education Programme for Elderly" from 2021 to 2024 to promote "Active Ageing". The programme has organised two training courses, "Consumption Education and Health Planning" and "Wealth Management and Health Planning", for the elderly in Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, and Tin Shui Wai districts. It aims to improve their health and financial literacy, and through interaction with student volunteers, to achieve intergenerational harmony. The programme has also published 6 self-learning training booklets containing materials used over the past 3 years for social service units, elderly and public.

Details of the project and publications: https://jchealthfined.com.

Details of the list of awardees: https://www.ifec.org.hk/web/tc/about-ifec/fls/ifea/2023.page.