The 21st Malaysia Technology Expo 2022 (MTE 2022) continues its momentum in showcasing cutting-edge innovations and technologies

Kuala Lumpur, 30 March 2022 – Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) continues to honour innovators and recognize research excellence through its International and Innovation Awards, Public Service Innovation Awards, and Asian Youth Innovation Awards.
Held virtually this year from 21-25 March 2021, this leading innovation and technology event welcomed 443 innovation entries. The virtual event can still be accessed on our platform: https://mte.ibentos.com, MTE 2022 participants, jurors, and supporting organisations hailed from 24 countries. The virtual event attracted over 8,014 local and international visitors, cementing its position as the region's most influential technology and innovation platform.
MTE2020 has received the continuous support from:
• Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia
• Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia
• Ministry of Education Malaysia
• Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia
• National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT)
• International Federation of Inventors Association (IFIA, Switzerland)
• Japan Intellectual Property Association (JIPA)
• Association of British Inventors & Innovators (ABII)
• Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS)
• Indonesian Invention & Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA)
• Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (CIIS,Taiwan)
• The Alliance of Innovation & Invention International Associations (IAIA, Taiwan)
• Euro Business-HALLER Poland
443 Innovations took part in the 3 Innovation Awards:
• International Innovation Awards
• Public Service Innovation Awards
• Asian Youth Innovation Awards
Themed "Embracing the New Norm and Moving to New Frontiers," MTE aimed to make a proactive and substantive difference in the new normal by empowering participants to interact in and share their innovations as a catalyst to set a new standard in the new normal.
15 knowledge sharing sessions were also held by both local and international key industry leaders and experts on topics such as digital technology, how-to skills, intellectual property, creative and critical thinking, e-gaming, technology transfer, and technology commercialization.
A. MTE2022 Independent Award Committees
1. The International Innovation Awards (IIA) Committee
Chair
Prof. Ir. Dr. Ghazali Bin Omar,
Deputy Chair
Deputy Chair (Industry), Ts. Ajmain Bin Kasim,
Deputy Chair
Prof. Madya Dr. Muhammad Herman Bin Jamaluddin, Director, Centre for Commercialisation, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM)
Deputy Chair
Prof. Ir. Dr. Hairul Azhar Abdul Rashid, Vice President, (Research & Innovation), Multimedia University (MMU)
2. The Public Service Innovation Awards (PSIA) Committee
Chair
Tuan. Hussein Bin Mohd Ariff, President of Malaysia Association of Creativity and Innovation (MACRI) Malaysia
3. The Asian Youth Innovation Awards (AYIA) Committee
Chair
Prof. Dato’ Dr. Noraini Binti Idris, President of the National STEM Association
B. Overall Results – Gold, Silver & Bronze
No. of
Gold
Silver
Bronze
International Innovation Awards
304
128
134
42
Asian Youth Innovation Awards
100
58
34
8
Public Service Innovation Awards
39
13
20
6
Total
443
199
188
56
The overwhelming response to the MTE 2022 virtual platform demonstrates how passionate people all over the world are about sharing innovations that can transform society. This will encourage MTE to continue contributing to the region's vibrant ecosystem that fosters innovation. MTE will return with its COVID-19 International Innovation Awards and Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards from 20-24 June 2022. For a complete list of MTE 2022 activities, as well as updates on MTE 2023, go to www.mte.org.my.
MTE2022 will be welcoming participants in our upcoming June and October events:
20-24 June 2022
• Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards (AHLS IIA)
• COVID-19 International Innovation Awards (COVID-19 IIA)
17-21 October 2022
Sustainable Development Goals International Innovation Awards (SDG IIA)
About the Organizer
PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd
PROTEMP (Professional Trade Exhibition & Meeting Planner) has been organising, managing and representing hundreds of successful trade and industry events since 1984. The Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) is one of many exhibitions that we have organised since its inception 20 years ago.
We also produce, manage, and represent conferences and exhibitions on water, engineering, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and hospitality, communications, broadcast and emerging technologies, fintech, and lifestyle events.
Since 2020, we have transformed our processes and project management systems, and pivoted to the virtual space, and transformed our events digitally, so that events can continue to be held with minimum disruption, and facilitate the networking between buyers and sellers, continue the conversation, exchange of knowledge and generate new business leads and connections.