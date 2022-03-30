The 21st Malaysia Technology Expo 2022 (MTE 2022) continues its momentum in showcasing cutting-edge innovations and technologies

Kuala Lumpur, 30 March 2022 – Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) continues to honour innovators and recognize research excellence through its International and Innovation Awards, Public Service Innovation Awards, and Asian Youth Innovation Awards.

Held virtually this year from 21-25 March 2021, this leading innovation and technology event welcomed 443 innovation entries. The virtual event can still be accessed on our platform: https://mte.ibentos.com, MTE 2022 participants, jurors, and supporting organisations hailed from 24 countries. The virtual event attracted over 8,014 local and international visitors, cementing its position as the region's most influential technology and innovation platform.

MTE2020 has received the continuous support from:

• Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia

• Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia

• Ministry of Education Malaysia

• Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia

• National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT)

• International Federation of Inventors Association (IFIA, Switzerland)

• Japan Intellectual Property Association (JIPA)

• Association of British Inventors & Innovators (ABII)

• Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS)

• Indonesian Invention & Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA)

• Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (CIIS,Taiwan)

• The Alliance of Innovation & Invention International Associations (IAIA, Taiwan)

• Euro Business-HALLER Poland

443 Innovations took part in the 3 Innovation Awards:

• International Innovation Awards

• Public Service Innovation Awards

• Asian Youth Innovation Awards

Themed "Embracing the New Norm and Moving to New Frontiers," MTE aimed to make a proactive and substantive difference in the new normal by empowering participants to interact in and share their innovations as a catalyst to set a new standard in the new normal.

15 knowledge sharing sessions were also held by both local and international key industry leaders and experts on topics such as digital technology, how-to skills, intellectual property, creative and critical thinking, e-gaming, technology transfer, and technology commercialization.

A. MTE2022 Independent Award Committees

1. The International Innovation Awards (IIA) Committee

Chair Prof. Ir. Dr. Ghazali Bin Omar,

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) Deputy Chair

(Industry Sector) Deputy Chair (Industry), Ts. Ajmain Bin Kasim,

Chief Executive Officer, SIRIM Tech Ventures Sdn. Bhd. Deputy Chair

(Public University Sector) Prof. Madya Dr. Muhammad Herman Bin Jamaluddin, Director, Centre for Commercialisation, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) Deputy Chair

(Private University Sector) Prof. Ir. Dr. Hairul Azhar Abdul Rashid, Vice President, (Research & Innovation), Multimedia University (MMU)

2. The Public Service Innovation Awards (PSIA) Committee

Chair Tuan. Hussein Bin Mohd Ariff, President of Malaysia Association of Creativity and Innovation (MACRI) Malaysia

3. The Asian Youth Innovation Awards (AYIA) Committee

Chair Prof. Dato’ Dr. Noraini Binti Idris, President of the National STEM Association

B. Overall Results – Gold, Silver & Bronze

No. of

Qualified Entries Gold Silver Bronze International Innovation Awards

IIA 304 128 134 42 Asian Youth Innovation Awards

AYIA 100 58 34 8 Public Service Innovation Awards

PSIA 39 13 20 6 Total 443 199 188 56

C. List of Winners for Outstanding Innovation Awards for International Innovation Awards (please refer to organiser)

D. List of Winners for Special Awards for



- International Innovation Awards (please refer to organiser)

- Public Service Innovation Awards (please refer to organiser)

- Asian Youth Innovation Awards (please refer to organiser)

E. Breakdown of Participation by Sector (please refer to organiser)

The overwhelming response to the MTE 2022 virtual platform demonstrates how passionate people all over the world are about sharing innovations that can transform society. This will encourage MTE to continue contributing to the region's vibrant ecosystem that fosters innovation. MTE will return with its COVID-19 International Innovation Awards and Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards from 20-24 June 2022. For a complete list of MTE 2022 activities, as well as updates on MTE 2023, go to www.mte.org.my.

MTE2022 will be welcoming participants in our upcoming June and October events:

20-24 June 2022

• Advanced Healthcare & Life Sciences International Innovation Awards (AHLS IIA)

• COVID-19 International Innovation Awards (COVID-19 IIA)

17-21 October 2022

Sustainable Development Goals International Innovation Awards (SDG IIA)

___________________________________



For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Denise Ang : [email protected]

Office Telephone : +603.6140.6666

Mobile : +6012.321.7345

About the Organizer

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd

PROTEMP (Professional Trade Exhibition & Meeting Planner) has been organising, managing and representing hundreds of successful trade and industry events since 1984. The Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) is one of many exhibitions that we have organised since its inception 20 years ago.

We also produce, manage, and represent conferences and exhibitions on water, engineering, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and hospitality, communications, broadcast and emerging technologies, fintech, and lifestyle events.

Since 2020, we have transformed our processes and project management systems, and pivoted to the virtual space, and transformed our events digitally, so that events can continue to be held with minimum disruption, and facilitate the networking between buyers and sellers, continue the conversation, exchange of knowledge and generate new business leads and connections.